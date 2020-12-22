Thankfully, despite the circumstances that surround us, FCCLA has been able to have a fairly normal year thus far. Really, the only thing that is different is the masks and some extra safety practices while cooking! We started off the year with a typical meeting about what FCCLA is and what it was going to look like this year.
FCCLA stands for “Family, Career , and Community Leaders of America.” The majority of activities and volunteer events that FCCLA hosts are used to benefit our school and community.
Our first event of the school year that occurred followed this idea. On Halloween, we wanted to uplift the high school student’s spirits, and what better way to do that then give them candy and an inspirational note? All the teachers and staff also received a homemade caramel apple! To prepare for this event, FCCLA members met on the Thursday evening before Halloween. Everyone brought a bag of candy, Miss Botkin provided the apple making ingredients, and we divided into two groups. The first group took a preprinted mixture of inspiring quotes and Halloween jokes and puns, and taped one to each piece of candy. The other group set to work making the homemade caramel apples. We made enough caramel apples for about 50 teachers, and enough candy-quote combos for around 500 students. On Halloween day, two different groups went to hand out the candy to the students. One group on the second floor, and another on the first floor. The groups then gave all the students candy in what we called, “reverse trick or treating,” by going into each classroom in the school. Overall, the Halloween “reverse trick or treating,” was a huge hit with everyone!
The next event that FCCLA has planned will focus on the community! Members will come together on Thursday, December 17th, to turn old t-shirts into dog toys. The dog toys will then be dropped off at an undetermined animal shelter! As the school year continues, FCCLA members will continue to plan volunteer events!