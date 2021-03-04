On Wednesday, February 24th fourteen members competed at the SW Subdistrict Leadership Development Events held at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
The leadership development events that are advancing to districts are Tyler Atkinson in Ag Broadcasting and the Parliamentary Procedure team. Tyler received second place gold with his radio broadcast that included news, weather, and markets. The Parliamentary Procedure team of Garrett Coffland, Emily Ingalls, Raynee LaGrange, Trinity LaGrange, and Mya Meyer received second place gold. In Prepared Public Speaking, Alex Ludeking received silver and was selected as alternate to districts with his speech over Gene Editing. The Conduct of Meetings team of Breck Coffland, Madi Colburn, Zach Grace, William Kroneman, Easton Patterson, Morgan Schulte, Andria Stull, and Keaten Volesky received a silver and were selected as alternates to districts.
On Monday, March 1st, twelve members completed the online quizzes. In the Greenhand Quiz, Madi Colburn received first place gold. Also, receiving a gold rating were William Kroneman, Breck Coffland, and Quynn Davis. Morgan Schulte received a silver rating. In the Chapter Quiz, Mya Meyer received first place gold and Brandon Schulz received third place gold. Receiving silver ratings were Alex Ludeking, Garrett Coffland, and Keaten Volesky. Receiving bronze ratings were Elijah Kaiser and Lane Kaestner.
Competition was different this year as schools had scheduled times they were on campus, which made for less congestion and interactions with other schools. This was something members were not accustomed to, but all in all members had good experiences despite the changes.
Members advancing will be competing at the Northeast District Convention being held at Independence High School on March 13th.