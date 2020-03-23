On Saturday, March 14th the NE District Convention was originally to be held at Edgewood-Colesburg High School but due to certain health & safety precautions with the COVID-19 virus, districts were held virtually from each chapter’s respected school. The Conduct of Meetings team received a second place gold rating and is advancing to state. Members of the team are Easton Patterson, Ryan Grace, Zach Grace, Keaten Volesky, Kait Ballard, Emma Von Ahsen, and Addison Phillips. Freshman Keaten Volesky stated, “I thought all the teams did well and I am proud of how conduct did. We have new abilities to learn and can make some improvement but I think we have a good shot.” The Agriculture Issues and Perceptions team was made up of Jacob Ludeking, Alex Ludeking, Kohle Ballard, Abbie Kaestner, Tyler Atinson, and Dylan Bossler. These members presented a hot topic that our community faced back in January, which was switching to meatless, plant-based school lunches once a week. The team received a silver rating and was selected as the alternative to state. The Parliamentary Procedure team of Raynee LaGrange, Trinity LaGrange, Mya Meyer, Emily Ingalls, and Garrett Coffland received a silver rating. The members of this team are excited to continue to learn new abilities throughout the upcoming year and hope to compete again next year. Abbie Kaestner and Trinity LaGrange were delegates to help vote on this year's new District Officer team. Competing in districts virtually was a new experience for everyone. Mrs. Wright stated, “Although competing was not as anticipated, everything ran smoothly and I cannot thank our district advisor, Mr. Ed Wadsworth, state FFA staff, state FFA officers and all the judges that came to volunteer their time enough. It was not ideal but everyone was flexible and I have to say it was a great success being changed to a virtual format in less than one day.” Senior Jacob Ludeking explained, “This year’s Districts was a great new experience as it was virtual and I would recommend 10/10 and do it again.” Members will be preparing virtually for the state competition since they are not allowed to meet in person to prepare due to the state mandates, but they are excited to get creative using new means of technology to strengthen their skills.
Benton FFA Advances to State
- Raynee LaGrange, Benton Community FFA Reporter
