On October 10th, Benton FFA members held their annual Feed Our Farmers event, making and distributing sack lunches to local farmers and their employees. They delivered at the following locations: New Century FS (Blairstown), Heartland Coop (Elberon), Gahring Machine (Keystone), Linn Coop (Newhall/Atkins), Car Wash (Norway), and O’Gradys/Nutrien (Van Horne). Members made and delivered 180 lunch packs and 304 sandwiches. Each meal contained a ham or turkey sandwich, chips, apple, beef stick, trail mix, cookie and drink.
The annual Feed Our Farmers event is meant to show our appreciation to our local Benton County Farmers for their contribution to our community, our country, and our world. Farmers are responsible for the availability of the food we eat every day and even the clothes we wear. One farmer can feed 155 people and they dedicate their lives to providing for this world. There are 2.6 million people in the U.S alone who endure the toil and stress of farming in order to feed our increasing population. This year has been tough for our local farmers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drought-like conditions this summer, and the August 10th Derecho that destroyed more than 10 million acres of Iowa corn.
When asked about her first experience with the Feed Our Farmers event, Morgan Schulte said, “I feel that we should continue to do Feed Our Farmers because when the farmers are harvesting they can just get a meal to go and it takes up very little of their time. It is a quick and easy thing that we can do for them to show our appreciation.” Morgan also added, “The most enjoyable part of this event is seeing the smiles on the farmers’ faces and the feeling of knowing that your small act of kindness in their day has made a difference in their lives.” The 2020 harvest season has been difficult for many farmers as many have struggled to salvage as much corn as possible while many have had to disc their corn under making this year more important than ever to show the Benton Community FFA chapter’s support to local producers.