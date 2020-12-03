On October 27, 2020, Stephanie Sherwood from the Benton Community FFA Chapter received her American FFA Degree at the 93rd National Convention. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The recipients must demonstrate an exceptional supervised agricultural experience (SAE), outstanding leadership abilities, exemplary community involvement, and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence. The requirements to receive this degree include: 1.) Received State FFA Degree and completed satisfactory participation in FFA events and activities; 2.) Completed the equivalent of 3 years of agricultural education; 3.) Earned $10,000 and productively invested $7,500 or earned and productively invested $2,000 and worked 2,250 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program; 4.) Have a high school scholastic record of a “C” or above; and 5.) Participated in at least 50 hours of community service. Stephanie received her Iowa Degree in 2017 and has worked diligently since then to meet the requirement to attain her American FFA Degree. When asked about her outstanding SAE project where she worked at Bloomsbury Farm Steph said, “I had worked at Bloomsbury since I was 15, giving me a great first job opportunity. While there, I helped with working in the concession stands, gift shop, and many other activities on the farm.” She put in many hours during high school and beyond in order to meet the qualifications to earn her American FFA Degree.
For Steph, receiving this honor looked very different from past years. Due to COVID-19, the National FFA Convention was held online and American Degree recipients were unable to walk across the stage and receive their certificate and the golden key charm. Instead, they were honored with an online ceremony held on October 27. Nonetheless, when Steph was asked about what this honor meant to her she said, “Getting my American FFA Degree means so much to me, showing me that I have worked hard to achieve excellence. FFA after highschool has helped me in so many ways, showing me that it is okay to go out of my comfort zone, and to work hard for what I want to achieve in life.” Stephanie also had a few words to say to younger FFA members. “Stay active and get involved in all of the activities presented as well as be a great role model for those younger than you.” Congratulations to Stephanie Sherwood for working hard and achieving excellence with her American FFA Degree. The Benton Community FFA Chapter hopes to continue growing excellent citizens and leaders just like Stephanie.