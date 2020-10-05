On September 23, 2020, the Benton Community FFA Chapter’s Soils Evaluation team competed in the Northeast District Soils CDE that was held at Hawkeye Community College. The team was made up of Tyler Atkinson, Garrett Coffland, Quintin Volesky, and Keaten Volesky. On the test portion, the team scored 69 points and ranked 5th. On the pit portion, the team scored 308 points and ranked 5th. The team ranked 7th overall.
When asked about his experience, Tyler Atkinson stated, “I had a good time and it was a different experience than a normal FFA event because the event itself was more hands on.” Quintin Volesky said, “I enjoyed the hands-on work with the soils. I have a greater appreciation of the different types of soils and can see how different types of soil influence the growth of the crops.” A first-time member of the soils team, Keaten Volesky said, “It was a fun experience testing the soils because it was something I had never done before.” Overall, the team competed well and they look forward to using and expanding on the knowledge they gained from the Soils CDE.