The Benton Community FFA has consistently hosted a breakfast program during the week of Veteran’s Day, this year transforming it into a drive-up benefit at the Van Horne Community Center to keep within COVID-19 guidelines.
“FFA is about doing work for the community and this event is a great way to give back to our veterans,” Mya Myer, Chapter Reporter said. “We didn’t want to get rid of this event because we normally raise a lot of money to give back to the veterans. We still wanted a way to make this possible, so cooking and packaging the food for them was one way we could keep it going.”
According to Krystal Wright, Benton Community FFA Advisor, over $1,600 was raised for the local veterans community by the drive-up breakfast as 204 carry out meals were prepared from 8:00 a.m. to noon. The FFA members flipped pancakes, cooked sausage, cleaned and filled out deliveries. Food was purchased from Fareway and Sam’s Club and the donuts were donated by Kaestner Seeds and purchased from Shelly’s Sweets in Newhall.
“When I first asked them about what they wanted to do with our veterans breakfast, the first thing that came out of their mouth was ‘we need to do whatever we can to make it happen,’” Wright said. “I knew other organizations had done drive-ups, so I reached out to them for feedback. I like that our students were adamant about it.”
Wright noted this was among one of the most successful years in recent memory, believing people wished to continue to support the breakfast despite the changes.
“I enjoy doing this and my classmates are having fun with this,” Myer said. “It’s great to work together and give back. It was very easy to do.”