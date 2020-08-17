The Benton Community High School football field may be in disarray after the August 10 derecho, but the Bobcats are not letting the situation damper their spirits as they begin practices and volunteer their time in the communities recovering from the severe windstorm.
“I started by cleaning up my own yard first and then went around my hometown of Newhall to help neighbors,” Ethan Weirather, a team captain said. “The team came together and we decided to go to all the towns and help where we can.”
On Friday, the Bobcats were helping clear debris and cutting up pine trees that had fallen in the city park. The branches and trees will be picked up and taken off the lawn as the team moved on to a different project. This is how Weirather and the team start their mornings and afternoons before heading to practice to prepare for the 2020 season.
“We were at practice that Monday morning when the storm hit and went home early just in time to get to our basements,” Weirather said. “None of us thought we would spend that night cleaning up our homes. It means a lot knowing I’m helping others in a positive way in hard times. The more people we can help, the quicker things return to normal.”
The communities that make up Benton Community School District were all impacted by the severe weather, losing power and sustaining heavy tree damage. Benton coach Kal Goodchild watched as the team came together to help out their communities and praised their efforts.
“The main goal is to go from house to house to help those who can’t help themselves, such as the elderly,” Goodchild said. “We’ve been working pretty much every day with crews going in different directions.”
The middle school and high school building was not spared as the auditorium roof was damaged and the grounds sustained down trees. Their football field was wrecked by the high winds and the press box was ripped down into the home stands. Home games will not be played in Van Horne this season.
“It hit me hard that I played my last home game last year and never knew it,” Weirather said. “It’s sad, but we have to deal with the circumstances because they are not going to change. We’re coming into the season with a mindset to win and have to keep working hard.”
The 2020 schedule had already shrunk to seven regular season games due to COVID-19 concerns, including three home games. Instead, Benton will play their season opener at Vinton-Shellsburg on August 28, face Oskaloosa in Williamsburg on September 11 and host Grinnell in Vinton on September 25. All teams in the state will compete in playoffs this season beginning on October 16.