Benton and Union cross country teams made the trip up to Dike for the Wolverine Invitational on Tuesday as both schools approach their respective conference meets next week.
The Benton girls finished second in the Class B division of the event, featuring 12 2A and 3A schools. Freshman Jaida Lyons led the Bobcats in seventh place with a time of 21:03, followed by senior Hailee Ricklefs in 12th with a time of 21:30, senior Jaden Thys in 13th with a time of 21:38, junior Abby Rinderknecht in 17th with a time of 21:53 and sophomore Gwen King in 34th with a time of 23:10 to round out scoring.
“We’ve placed second three meets in a row, so we’re starting to be very consistent,” coach Marty Thomae said. “This was probably our best team race of the season, where we had our top six kids all ran pretty competitively. We were excited to beat ranked Charles City, but we still have a lot of work to do because there are 20 to 25 really good teams in 3A. We’ll have to improve if we want to qualify this team for State.”
The Benton boys finished third as sophomore Trey Schulte finished fourth overall with a time of 17:38, followed by junior Brady Osborn in 18th with a time of 18:34, freshman Issac Morris in 23rd with a time of 18:56, junior Owen Sadler in 30th with a time of 19:31 and junior Ryan Lange in 31st with a time of 19:34.
“This was by far our best meet for the boys,” Thomae said. “We finally had six guys run competitively and it was the highest we’ve placed all year. Trey Schulte is starting to look like the runner we had last season, running with the top group the whole race.
For the Union girls, junior Ellie Rathe medaled in 10th place with a time of 21:11, followed by freshman Lauren Youngblut in 27th with a time of 22:27, freshman Sydney Anton in 54th with a time of 24:26, junior Elle Hookham in 60th with a time of 25:01 and junior Alexa Weber in 63rd with a time of 25:52. The team finished 10th overall.
The Union boys finished 11th led by sophomore Conner Prestemon in 28th with a time of 19:25, followed by sophomore Asher Beerman in 51st with a time of 20:20, freshman Sam Fehl in 58th with a time of 20:57, freshman Wyatt Hoy in 61st with a time of 21:18 and sophomore Sam Klein in 66th with a time of 22:12.
Benton will have one final test before the WaMaC Meet next week on Thursday as they head to North Linn on Saturday. Union will compete next at the NICL Conference Meet in Denver on Thursday.
“The WaMaC is the best conference in the state right now and think it’s going to be a war between all of these teams,” Thomae said. “We’ve made steps in the right direction for both teams today in terms of preparing for our conference meet.