Sports Editor
Benton seniors Kailey Bridgewater, Lauren Woeste, Mallory Thys and Kayla Lambe walked off the court with their heads held high Saturday night. They had nothing to be ashamed of. A few Benton players even shared a laugh on the bench before it was over.
Nevertheless, the Bobcats’ season came to an end with a bang after a dramatic 59-56 loss to Williamsburg in the regional quarterfinals.
Both sides outscored each other by eight in the opening quarters to head into halftime tied at 24 apiece. From there, however, Benton started to attack the basket, getting Williamsburg into foul trouble early and getting into the double bonus with about nine minutes left to play. However, the Bobcats couldn’t always convert when given the opportunity, hitting 9-of-17 free throw attempts compared to Williamsburg’s 17-of-21.
“Definitely not the way you want to end it, but in the postseason, only one team goes home happy,” Benton head coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “I thought our girls played hard, executed some things down the stretch. Just didn’t have quite enough to get over the hump.”
Freshman sensation Jenna Twedt did all she could to will her and her teammates to victory. The point guard put up 24 points on 9-of-21 shooting, including a crucial layup with just under three minutes to go to put the Bobcats up 52-50. However, the Raiders came right back with five consecutive points to take a late lead and essentially turn the matchup into a free-throw contest.
With just under two seconds remaining, Williamsburg missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Lambe grabbed the rebound and took a few dribbles to her left. But with a hounding Williamsburg defense, Lambe couldn’t find open space to get off one last desperation heave from around three-quarters quart.
Zittergruen said the legacy that Lambe, Bridgewater, Woeste and Thys are leaving behind is one to be proud of. Woeste finished as she always did: cleaning up the glass. She ended with a team-high eight rebounds, including five on the offensive end. Thys finished up with three points, four rebounds and a pair of assists. Lambe wrapped up her career with a five-point, three-rebound night.
“They’ve done a great job for us leadership-wise,” Zittergruen said. “Two years ago when I stepped in, they bought in 100 percent. They’re great kids, just phenomenal. I’m definitely going to miss them.”