Vinton — Hints, Ask Openly About Suicide, Validate Pain, Explore Reasons to Live—these are the four pillars of H.O.P.E. Suicide Prevention Training, set to take place in the Tilford Elementary School Auditorium, 308 E. 13th Street, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.
This free workshop—open to the public—has been customized for the community by facilitator Elizabeth Lucas, Manager of Community Based Programs for Horizons, in order to include as many interested people as possible who may not necessarily have time for a full-day training.
H.O.P.E. Suicide Prevention Training helps educate advocates on how best to recognize and support those at higher risk of suicide. Attendees will learn practices recommended by the nation’s leading experts in suicide prevention.
The workshop will end with a community discussion, including time for questions, facilitated by Lucas and Drew Martel, Foundation 2 Director of Crisis Services. Foundation 2 is a not-for-profit human service agency that offers crisis prevention and intervention programs to people of all ages.
While data cannot allow us to predict suicide attempts, H.O.P.E. teaches we can implement protective factors and openly acknowledge the prevalence of suicide.
Recognizing risk factors and warning signs is key; understanding and identifying the important risk factor of hopelessness will be addressed by this workshop.
It is not necessary to register for this evening session. The public is encouraged to attend. Questions? Contact Erin Monaghan at 319-241-1817.
As a community-based coalition, CPPC believes Protecting Children is Everyone’s Business.
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889 or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.