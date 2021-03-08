High school graduation is an exciting time for students closing one chapter in their lives and beginning another soon after. However, those students in foster care, live on their own or face homelessness may not be able to celebrate this milestone or adequately prepare for the next step in their lives.
And that is where Benton-Iowa Community Partnership for Protecting Children (CPPC) comes into play, going into its eighth year of raising funds and recognizing this need in the area.
“Sometimes they simply can’t afford senior pictures, invitations, food for celebrations,” Barbara Rego, a volunteer for CPPC since its inception said. “We want to do whatever we can to help them through this transition.”
Benton-Iowa CPPC is mainly funded through donations received in partnership with Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. The goal of the initiative is “to help students receive things typically associated with a high school graduation such as senior pictures, invitations, cakes, and refreshments for their celebration, as well as items needed as they transition out of high school and head off to college or their first apartment.” Referrals are made by high school counselors, the Iowa Department of Human Services and Juvenile Court Services.
“We want to do as much or as little as they want us to do,” Rego said. “It could be as simple as arranging for someone to take their pictures and that’s it, or for help getting a graduation party put together.”
The COVID-19 pandemic had its effect on last year’s efforts, limiting what the Benton-Iowa CPPC could do for families and students. To avoid contact and keep them safe, items were mainly purchased off Amazon and delivered to students that way. The volunteers were still able to assist eight students last year. 2021 will be more open this year and Rego hopes CPPC will resume services as normal as possible this spring.
“My favorite story from over the years revolves around a girl who wanted to go to trade school,” Rego said. “We took a van filled with stuff for her. The first thing that came out was toilet paper for her and she was screaming ‘I can’t believe I’m getting this.’ She was still screaming as she took all her stuff up to her apartment. She didn’t believe anyone thought of her that much. It was such a heartwarming experience.”
CPPC exists in the hopes their efforts can help foster youth be successful as they move into the next stage of their lives. In their press release, the organization estimates about 360 youth exit foster care or juvenile justice placements annually in Iowa through emancipation, with approximately 63% reporting no monthly income. Youth aging out of foster care usually lack natural supports that other youth receive from family.
“I was in early childhood education for many years,” Rego said. “We know situations my not change for them easily from an early age to high school age. They might not even know what they need. We’re there to help them and it’s a rewarding experience.”
For more information about this initiative, contact Lisa Staude at lstaude@dhs.state.ia.us or 319/ 521-4935 or by calling Barbara Rego at 319/472-3034.