This spring Benton Middle School talented and gifted students embarked on a new learning adventure using Ozobot Evo robots. The Ozobot Evo is a robotic platform that empowers coding and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education for students. The device provides two ways to write code: Screen-free with lines and colors and onscreen with code called OzoBlocky.
Students first learned about the technical details that comprise the Ozobot Evo robot. For an object about the size of a golf ball, this baby is loaded! Complete with proximity, color and line following sensors, LED lights, a Bluetooth antenna, speaker, wheels and motor, and a power button. It even has a miniature motherboard which controls the robot. Conversations ensued about the expertise it took to actually create such a device and implications for real-life applications like self-driving cars.
Finally, students were able to start hands-on activity with the Ozobot robot. Working in groups, students first learned how to calibrate their robots to follow lines accurately. Some students even named their robot! Using a worksheet and Ozobot color code markers, they drew lines, corners, curves, and circles and observed their robot follow the lines. Through its optical sensors, the Ozobot can distinguish different colors, and the LED lights will show the color of the line it is following.
Students went into more depth with color code combinations that program speed, direction, and various moves along with learning about symmetric and asymmetric color codes. Symmetric means the Ozobot response is the same regardless which way it drives over the color code. Asymmetric means the commands will be different depending on which way the Ozobot drives over the color code. Students experimented using their own design of lines and color code combinations.
The next level will be using OzoBlocky, an onscreen programming editor that allows students to take full control of their Ozobot’s movements and behaviors. Students drag blocks of code to create a program, load it into their Ozobot, and watch it perform. Then analyze their Ozobot’s performance, go back and tweak the code if necessary and reload. This provides valuable experience in debugging programs and understanding how coding actually works.
Coding is a valuable skill for students to understand and learn. Using the Ozobot Evo is an enjoyable way to introduce them to the world of coding and may possibly inspire them to explore this field and the career opportunities it offers. This is just one way that Benton Community Schools is providing quality education for a lifetime of learning.