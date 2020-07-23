Benton softball ended their year how they began: in Williamsburg. The Bobcats returned to face their WaMaC rivals for a Regional final on Monday as “a different team than before.” However, the difference didn’t translate into a win for Benton as their season concluded at the hands of the third-ranked Raiders.
“First of all, hats off to Williamsburg,” coach Eric Stenberg said. “They play well, hit the ball well and put the pressure on us. They deserve the win tonight.”
Sophomore Gabby McKee provided the lone hit for the Bobcats in the top of first and could not be scored, a story on repeat throughout seven innings. The Raiders struck hard early with several deep hits down center and past the defense. By the end of the inning, Williamsburg had already jumped to a 6-0 lead.
“We weren’t mentally ready to play,” Stenberg said. “We just gave up too many runs the first couple of innings. There were missed plays and extra throws we shouldn’t have done.”
The lone Benton score came as the Raiders walked a hitter with bases loaded, giving junior Alyse Harvey an unearned run. Williamsburg would not find the same success offensively through seven innings, but added to their total with a run in the third and sixth inning while the Bobcats struggled at the plate. Their defense kept them in for seven innings in their 8-1 loss.
“I talked about being disciplined at the plate because we faced a good pitcher who will work you up,” Stenberg said. “We switched up defenses to cover the box better. Emma Townsley hasn’t been 100 percent because of an injury, but she kept battling.”
As lone senior Megan Gorkow walks out of the huddle for the last time as a Bobcat, tears are welled up in her eyes and yet a smile is on her face. Gorkow has been involved with the team since her eighth grade year, when she witnessed the Bobcats win the State title.
“There's been a different group of girls, but it always feels like a family to me,” Gorkow said. “I wasn’t sure if we’d even have a season this year. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now but with this team.”
Gorkow stepped up as a senior leader for a “shy” younger group of girls and noted the growth of the Bobcats over the season. Stenberg as well has seen the change in the team and credits the longtime Bobcat for fostering a positive environment. In 22 starts at right field on the season, Gorkow tallied 21 hits (.333 average), 16 runs and two homeruns.
“We’re going to miss Megan,” Stenberg said. “She’s a tremendous leader, ball player and her contributions have been large for our program.”
Benton finished 15-9 in the 2020 season. The best is yet to come for the Bobcats as they return a young roster which gained varsity experience and went off on a eight-game winning streak before the loss to Williamsburg. Juniors Harvey, Kate Buscher and Jaden Thys are each All-Conference caliber this season and are set to return in 2021.
“We've got some really talented young players who are just starting to figure out things at the varsity level,” Stenberg said. “We'll have a strong senior class coming back to help us start off strong and build off of this season.”
While the season is not ending the way Gorkow would have wished for, she acknowledges the talent of her teammates and looks forward to seeing what they can accomplish next season. She has one message for them.
“Always keep fighting, no matter what is on the scoreboard,” Gorkow said. “Just keep trying your best.”