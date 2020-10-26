Benton volleyball opened its postseason on a high note last week as the Bobcats cruised past visiting Washington 3-0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-10) in Van Horne. Why the Demons had a mere four wins on the season, the opportunity to play one last home game and run new plays for the Bobcats was just as valuable to senior Caitlin Keiper as a postseason win.
“We didn’t go into that match with the mindset of ‘hey, we can win this’, but instead ‘let’s run some harder plays and try new things,’” Keiper said. “It was nice to be able to get some of the girls who don't usually come in a chance to play. Hearing the community tell us that was one of our best performances of the year was super rewarding.”
The script was flipped, however, as Benton traveled to Western Dubuque (22-10) for a semifinal matchup which saw the Bobcats swept aside 25-4. 25-14, 25-10 to end their season.
“Western Dubuque has decent hitters all across their front row,” coach Mike Embretson said. “They varied up, changed spots they were hitting and ran quick stuff we are not used to. Their serving made it difficult for us to get the ball where we needed to set our offense. We couldn’t get into a rhythm tonight.”
Junior Grace Embretson finished with four kills, six digs and four assists in the loss. Sophomore Addison Phillips matched with four kills. Junior Kiah Coffin had six assists and sophomore libero Olivia Jans eight digs.
“I think our nerves got to us that first set, but we started to settle down and do some of our stuff in that second set,” Embretson said. “They went on a run with their serving that third set and we simply couldn’t handle it.”
Benton finished their season 11-25 (1-5 WaMaC West) amid a rebuilding season for the program. The Bobcats will see two seniors graduate in Sophia Carlson and a starter in Keiper, who was selected All WaMaC Recognition for her season.
“They were top notch girls for this team,” Embretson said. “They are the role players you need on a volleyball team who can step up and take charge. Those two seniors did a nice job for us this season.”
Keiper’s season included 33 kills, 120 digs and 252 of 261 (96.6 percent) serving with 18 aces, one of the top serving percentages in the west division this year. Over the course of her final year on the court, Keiper felt the team grew to be like a “family” to her and is grateful the season did not end prematurely.
“To be able to be a leader for this team and be someone that they look to for answers means the world to me,” Keiper said. “I was glad to take on this leading role and thankful for the opportunity not to play for just a few weeks, but an entire season.”
The Bobcats will return six starters and the rest of their rotation for the next season, including All-Conference selections in Embretson (Second Team), Phillips (WaMaC Recognition) and Janss at libero.
“The experience we got from this season, especially from seeing quality teams like [Western Dubuque] definitely tells us where we need to get to next,” Embretson said. “We’ll have some work to do in the offseason.”