Benton wrestling opened its season with a sixth place finish at the Bob Murphy Invite at West Delaware High School on Saturday, placing two runner-ups on the day.
Sophomore Thys placed fourth at 113 lbs, falling in the third place match by sudden victory. Junior Jaiden Moore finished second at 120 lbs for the Bobcats with a pin in the semis and loss in the finals 5-0. Junior Ryan Tjelmeland placed sixth at 132 lbs and sophomore Clayton Sebetka fourth at 145 lbs.
“As a program, our coaching staff was pretty proud of our team’s performance and how they put forth a lot of fight,” coach Jake Voss said. “Some of our wrestlers are still pretty new to the sport and only had six days of practice prior to the tournament. It’s good to see their level of effort early in the season.”
In the upper weights, junior Koley Kelly placed fourth in 152 lbs and freshman Carson Bruns fifth at 160 lbs. Junior Zane Freese placed seventh in 170 lbs. Senior Austin Roos was Benton’s second runner-up on the day with a 8-0 major decision in the 182 lbs semis and a 5-2 loss in the finals. Heavyweight freshman Brennen Blegen finished fourth.
“It’s great to have experienced upperclassmen like Austin and Jaiden lead this team by example,” Voss said. “At the same time, I know they are working to get better and learn what they need to work on. It's good to see that tough competition right away like we did at West Delaware, so we know we got to do to improve.”
The Bobcats will travel to Maquoketa to dual their hosts, Mt. Vernon and Williamsburg on Thursday and participate in a tournament at Mid-Prairie on Saturday.