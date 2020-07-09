Benton baseball coach Derek Anderson considered it a “neat quirk” his team was able to play Vinton-Shellsburg three games in a row, much like a college series. Now the Bobcats feel they have momentum to complete their regular season after sweeping the Vikings in all three games 5-4, 7-1 and 12-5, the latter two in Vinton on Monday.
“We have a lot of respect for their program and enjoy playing them each year,” Anderson said. “We were able to get out of Friday's game with an exciting walk-off win and we couldn't be more proud of how we battled.”
Down 4-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Bobcats earned the win with two runs in Van Horne on Friday. The series then moved to Vinton on Monday for a WaMaC doubleheader. Coming off their close battle at home, the Bobcats wasted no time in taking a 6-0 lead after four innings. A Charlie Dudley RBI single scored senior Payton Haefner in the bottom of the fifth for the Vikes’s only run of the first game. Benton would tack on an additional run to coast to their second win.
“It always helps to get out to a lead early and we got good work from Brady Sadler on the mound,” Anderson said. “He's starting to get back into the shape he was last season and looked sharper today. Jack McGovern came in and threw a couple of solid innings for us. Offensively, we had some good at bats to break this game open.”
A similar story unfolded for the Bobcats as they scored seven unanswered runs through 2.5 innings before the Vikes got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. V-S would add on two runs each in the following two innings, yet walks allowed the Bobcats to load bases to set up junior Landen Schmuecker for a grand slam in the top of the fifth.
“Landen had some tough bats early on, but after a few adjustments he sat back and got every bit of that hit,” Anderson said.
The score had been 7-3 at that point and the grand slam gave Benton the momentum it needed to ride through the nightcap 12-5.
“We fought back when we scored those handful of runs and then an error in the fifth snowballed into another,” V-S coach Henry Bratten said. “We ended up walking a couple guys loaded the bases up and then they hit the Grand Slam. That was kind of the nail in the coffin as far as a scoring standpoint.”
Cade Timmerman pitched all but the final out of the game, striking 12 batters out. The Bobcats committed six errors in the game, yet held on to their lead in part because of their pitching and keeping multiple runners off base.
“We’re going to make mistakes and someone needs to pick this team up and say ‘I got this’ as things may not be going our way,” Anderson said. “Cade did that for us. He threw tremendously for us.”
Benton traveled to East Marshall on Wednesday and hosted West Delaware on Thursday. The Bobcats close their regular season with Center Point-Urbana on Monday and Davenport Assumption on Tuesday.
V-S traveled to Center Point-Urbana on Thursday and Independence on Friday. Their regular season will close at Charles City on Monday and hosting Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday.
“We’ll look to Travis Hantz to be our ace on the mound as far as throwing strikes,” Bratten said. “Charlie Dudley has been really impressive with his pitching. We’ll look to Kameron Karr for relief and Jimmy Mull has helped us out of a few jams.”