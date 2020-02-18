Sports Editor
Adam Hansen fought to the end. The Center Point-Urbana senior 138-pound wrestler injured his leg halfway through his consolation matchup against Anamosa’s Mitchell Engelbart and took a brief timeout to get his bearings. Through wincing pain, Hansen finished out the bout, eventually falling to Engelbart by pin in 4:40.
“He’s kind of been fighting that knee injury for most of the year,” CPU head coach Matt Greenan said. “Even though it wasn’t the result that he wanted, he’s still a hard worker. He put in a lot of work to get to where he is.”
However, even with Hansen’s unfortunate turn of events, CPU still sent 113-pounder Cole Whitehead and 132-pounder Keegan Scheeler through to state competition. Whitehead impressed with a pair of pins against some of the top competition in the region, wrapping up his pre-state season with a 38-1 record. Scheeler got through after a lost 4-2 decision to Monticello’s Kain Luensman.
For the Bobcats, senior Wyatt Bieschke couldn’t quite end his career the way he’d wanted. A lost 9-5 decision in the semifinals put Bieschke in the consolation bracket. He took down Monticello’s Ethan Tallman with a pin in 1:59 but had to wait to see if Vinton-Shellsburg’s Brady Ortner would fall in the championship. Without the luck he needed, Bieschke wound up in third.
“The journey along the way is the most important,” Benton head coach T.J. Murphy said. “Sometimes you don’t get the results you want. That’s the lesson you have in this sport, the ups and downs that you get.”
Benton won’t be unrepresented, however. Junior Austin Roos earned a second-place finish in the 182-pound bracket thanks to a dramatic 3-1 sudden victory in the fourth round of his first matchup.
“It’s an opportunity that not a lot of people get,” Murphy said. “He knows it’s pretty special... I think his best is yet to come.”