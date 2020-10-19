On season on the road for Benton football came to a conclusion at Mt. Pleasant on Friday as the Bobcats were outclawed by the Panthers 30-7.
“[Mt. Pleasant] are a really big team up front and do a nice job of blocking up there,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. Their quarterback with a good dual threat. Overall, they are a pretty solid team.”
After a quiet first quarter in terms of scoring, the host Panthers put 10 up on the board and went into halftime with the lead. Zittergruen credited Mt. Pleasant’s defense for holding back the Bobcat’s run game through the first half.
“We did a good job of moving the ball, but we couldn't really finish a drive,” Zittergruen said. “We stalled out several times instead of capitalizing. They converted on third downs and we never found a good answer for getting them off the field.”
A respectable kick return wasn’t enough to spark the offense in a scoreless third quarter. The Panthers sealed the game with 20 points the final quarter while junior Lawrence Wallace broke through for a four-yard touchdown run to get the Bobcats on the board.
“We went back and forth in that third quarter,” Zittergruen said. “A few big plays made the fourth quarter lopsided.”
Wallace led the Bobcats with 114 yards on 16 carries, followed by junior Jacob Brecht with 40 yards on five receptions. Junior quarterback Colin Buch threw for 94 yards on eight of 23 completion. Senior Cade Timmerman had 8.5 tackles, followed by Brecht with seven tackles and senior Austin Roos with six tackles.
Benton finished their season 3-5 with all games on the road due to their home field being damaged in the August 10 derecho. While a season completely on the road is not ideal for any team, Zittergruen praised the players for embracing a road warrior mentality even as the Bobcats moved up to Class 3A this season.
“We faced a lot of adversity, but they are a group that they never made any excuses,” Zittergruen said. “They came to work each week and executed what we put in front of them. I’m very proud of the effort this team gave week in and week out.”
With the end of the season, 14 seniors will move on next season; a group Zittergruen stated “showed up to practice and worked hard every day.” The program will now look to it’s juniors to lead the Bobcats next season after contributing heavily at skill positions in 2020. Buch threw for 634 yards, while Wallace rushed for 558 yards on 120 carries and Brecht led receivers with 264 yards on 38 catches.
“This junior class will need to see an offseason of growth and be ready to lead for next year,” Zittergruen said. “We have a lot of talent in our skill guys whole can have a very successful senior season.”