Sports Editor
If a team’s leading rebounder has as many boards as that team’s leading scorer has points, there might be a problem.
That is, unless that rebounder’s name is Lauren Woeste.
The senior forward nabbed a school-record-tying 19 rebounds, including 10 offensive rebounds, in Benton’s 58-37 win over Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday. Woeste also scored on two of her three attempts on the night for four points.
Freshman Jenna Twedt continued her dominant first season for Benton (12-7, 10-7 WaMaC) with 19 points and three steals against the Vikettes.
Both schools have just three games left in the regular season, which each playing tonight. The Bobcats will travel to Independence to take on the Mustangs at 7:30, while Vinton-Shellsburg (10-8, 8-8 WaMaC) will return home to take on fourth-ranked Center Point-Urbana at the same time.