The proposed school calendar for the 2020-21 year dominated discussion early in Benton Community’s Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, specifically around the use of early outs for Professional Development.
“The major difference between this year’s calendar and next year’s calendar would be two additonal early dismissal,” Pam Ewell, Superintendent of Benton CSD said. “The amount of hours for professional development is the same as last year.”
According to the proposed calendar given to board members and administration, the 2020-21 school year would have 10 early dismissals at 1:00 p.m. placed through the two semesters. Nine full days for professional development were also proposed for next school, with four of them the week before before classes are set to begin on Monday, August 24. State regulations require 180 days and 1080 hours of instruction, which were addressed in the proposed calendar. Before making it before the board, faculty and the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) gave their approval for the calendar.
However, some concern over the increase of early outs was given by Teresa Ludeking representing the Benton Community’s District 5. Ludeking acknowledged the need for professional development, but addressed why more full days of professional development could not be used instead of early outs.
“This year, I was very disappointed to see we have started to creep back up with our early outs after making significant steps in previous to reduce them,” Ludeking said. “I’m most concerned with instructional time. Teachers get into a pattern and then have a 42 minute period shortened to 22 minutes per class period on an early out day. 22 minutes to get their instruction in. In my opinion, teachers take attendance, get them settled down and before they know it, it’s time to release them.”
Matt Nolte representing District 3 noted that the proposed calendar came on recommendation from faculty members who looked through this calendar and agreed to “make this work” for the school year. Several board members also pointed out that parent input was not given with the creation of the 2020-21 calendar. Theresa Thompson, who represents District 2 and is a former middle school teacher, pointed out benefits of the early outs, including the early dismissals at the end of the first and third quarter.
“When I was filling out grades, I took it seriously by leaving comments on report cards,” Thompson said. “Those specific comments for each student takes time, so if we knock off those early dismissals on those Fridays at the end of the quarter, that is what I’d be doing on Saturday instead. Some parents also consciously look at the schedule and ask themselves ‘when can I schedule orthodontist or dentist appointments?’ Early outs are when people do that.”
According to the agenda, no action was to be taken on the proposed 2020-21 school calendar. Ewell explained this discussion was a way to give her guidance ahead of the March school board meeting, when the calendar must be approved for next school year.
“My biggest question is do you want more than one calendar to vote on?” Ewell asked the board.
The board decided to consider the first proposed 2020-21 calendar alongside a second calendar with fewer early outs. A public hearing will be held during the next board meeting on March 17. The calendar committee will be informed of this decision.