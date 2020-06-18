Benton baseball made its season debut with a 1-2 record thus far this week, winning their first game over Williamsburg 5-3 before falling in the nightcap 5-3 on Monday and the next day slipping to Grinell 9-3.
“Offensively, I think we were much better to start the season than last year,” coach Derek Anderson said. “A lot of bright spots early.”
The Bobcats got on the scoreboard first on Monday and continually checked in single runs in the second, fourth, fifth and seventh innings. Their defense held the Raiders’s offense in check for six innings before two runs in the bottom of the seventh gave new life to the home team. Senior Drew Lange closed out the game and the defense prevented a late comeback to secure the first win of the season. In total, Benton got six hits.
“Lane Schmuecker looked strong tonight, a couple of good hits and that homerun,” Anderson said. “We had some opportunities to score more runs and weren't able to get those timely hits. Williamsburg really made us play for those hits. I think we’re pleased offensively, but the next step is to a few more pitch hits. We scored a run an inning and that’s not going to be enough to keep us in close games.”
The nightcap against the Raiders saw a breakdown in pitching as senior Turner Schroeder and junior Cade Timmerman committed seven errors and walked five in four innings. Schmuecker hit a homerun and batted in two to keep the Bobcats alive. Benton took a lead in the top of the final inning before three runs gave the Raiders the second game for a split.
“I think overall we were hoping to go down and win two ball games, but we definitely saw a lot of good things and a lot of things we've got to clean up,” Anderson said.
Benton took to their home field on Tuesday against the Tigers of Grinnell as the Bobcats continued to test their pitching. Eight errors and eight walks over seven innings gave the Tigers free walks for nine runs. Seniors Brady Sadler, Justise McFarland and Jack McGovern each scored a run for the Bobcats in the home loss.
“Grinnell was able to put the ball in play and good things kept happening,” Anderson said. “They did a great job of adding on. They didn’t settle for just one run and continued to throughout the game. Aiden Harris did really well and will continue to grow as a pitcher. Our defense did a great job playing behind him.”
The season continued with the Bobcats playing at Marion on Thursday and will travel to Clear Creek Amana on Monday.