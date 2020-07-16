Benton baseball celebrated six seniors in their program as they hosted Center Point-Urbana on Monday, splitting with their WaMaC rivals 9-3 and 8-9.
The Bobcats came out energetic on defense as senior Brady Sadler got the start on the mound. Sadler would strike out four runners in the first two innings as the offense produced four runs for an early 4-0 lead. The Stormin Pointers held the Bobcats to no runs in the next three innings, scoring three of their own with two RBIs from junior Brody Grawe. A string of timely hits from Sadler, senior Ian Rupp and junior Cade Timmerman produced five Benton runs in the bottom of the sixth as senior Jack McGovern closed out the game on the hill. Sadler and senior Turner Schroeder each had two runs in the win.
“They jumped out at us early and we were able to make it close,” CPU coach Tyler Smith said. “Our kryptonite this season has been one bad inning in a game. We gave them five runs and buried ourselves to have a chance to win in the seventh.”
Three seniors in Sadler, McGovern and Drew Lange pitched in the first game for limited innings to save themselves for their District game at Independence on Friday.
“Brady came out and set the tone early through two good innings to get us going defensively,” coach Derek Anderson said. “We had some opportunities to score runs in those middle innings. We probably swung the bat as good as we have all year.”
While the Bobcats again jumped to a 3-0 start after one inning, CPU kept the score within striking distance with innings of one or two runs throughout the nightcap. Junior Hardy Mahoney jump started the offense with a double before senior Caleb Andrews scored a run in the top of the sixth to give the Stormin Pointers their first lead of the evening.
“Game two was huge for our confidence,” Smith said. ‘We hit it better, played solid defense when Benton was hitting well. We knew we were going in looking for our best defensive lineup for Friday.”
The Bobcats did not go down on Senior Night without a fight and scored two runs to bring it within 9-8 after a Schroeder slide with two outs on Benton. A hit down center was caught and the Bobcats would settle with a split on Senior Night.
“Statiscally, we had a good game offensively and this team is starting to see the ball better at the right time,” Anderson said. “CPU made it a close game and we needed to find a way to extend our lead while we had it.”
Between games, the six seniors-Sadler, Schroeder, Lange, Justise McFarland, McGovern and Rupp-were recognized for their 10-11 regular season. Rupp, Sadler and Schroeder had been starters for three or four years, while McGovern was playing baseball for the first time since his freshman season.
“I’ve been the coach here at Benton for ten years and this has to be our best defensive outfield with all three being seniors,” Anderson said. “These six seniors have all contributed in their own way. We know that they're all going to have success in whatever they pursue.”
Benton will travel to Independence for District play on Friday, July 17 with first pitch at 7:00 p.m. The Mustangs swept the Bobcats in Van Horne 9-8 and 8-5 on June 29, but even in that time Anderson feels his team has made positive strides going into the postseason.
“Independence has a nice mix of veteran guys and younger guys,” Anderson said. “We know they swing the bat really well. They just swept Waverly-Shell Rock, who is a tremendous top 10 team right now. This is going to be a challenge. They know what we have and we know they have. It’s going to be a great atmosphere.”