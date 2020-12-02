In order to foster engagement in the American political process, Benton Community Students took part in a state-wide straw poll election. The students were given the opportunity to research candidates and took part in political ideology surveys to help determine their vote.
Benton students were also asked to reflect on their learning when researching their own political views.
After reflecting on on their presidential choice, two 10th grade students said,
“I voted for Joe Biden. Not only do I agree with his policies on climate change and guns, but I also agree with his plans to decriminalize marijuana and focus more on rehabilitation compared to punishment. I agree with him in the sense of eliminating mandatory minimum sentences as well. Personally, I think Joe has some great ideas, plus he has more empathy.”
“I voted for President Dolnald Trump and Vice president Mike Pence, Joni Ernst, and Ashley Hinson. This year has been important to me with politics, so I have spent a lot of time watching most of the debates and discussing politics with my dad. The main reason I voted for Donald Trump is because he has clearly stated the things he wants to do, and he usually gets them done. I have seen Donald Trump get more done within the government. Donald Trump is a leader and businessman, and I don’t support him because I love his personality, I support him because he cares about American citizens and keeping our country strong.”
The goal of this experience was to give students a general idea of the election process and how to determine which candidate best aligns with their personal views. Additionally, to spark excitement in future voters as they near voting age.