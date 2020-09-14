The Benton Soil and Water Conservation District Board is holding a public meeting on September 22nd at 3:00 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds during the Benton County Assistance Fair. The Board will be gathering input about the natural resource issues of the county, as they develop the goals for their 5-year Soil and Water Resources Conservation Plan.
The public is welcome to attend and contribute.
Please call Jessica Rambo at 319-427-5274 ext. 3 from 8:00 – 4:30 p.m. for more information, or if you require an accommodation.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.