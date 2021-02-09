A unique regular season will end on a equally unique note as the WaMaC West division title for girls basketball will be split three way this season, with Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg each having clinched their share on Tuesday.
The Vikettes clinched their share with a 60-36 win at Clear Creek-Amana on Monday and 61-51 win at Williamsburg on Tuesday. VS owns the best record in the entire WaMaC Conference, finishing the regular season 17-4 (9-3 WaMaC West). This is the Vikettes' first conference championship in 20 years.
"What a great accomplishment," VS coach Rich Haisman said. "I'm just so proud of our players, our coaches and our fans for their support. This was a whole team effort, and that showed especially tonight with our win out Williamsburg."
Benton had the opportunity to win the title outright with a win at CCA on Tuesday, yet fell short in a 51-47 loss in Tiffin. The Bobcats finished 14-7 (9-3 WaMaC West) on the season as they await their postseason pairing to be announced on Thursday.
One more program will earn a 9-3 division record to complete the triage on Thursday, as CCA hosts Center Point-Urbana for the final regular season game of 2021. Check back with Vinton Newspapers for updates and coverage.