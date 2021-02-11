Berry’s Lanes were once again filled on Tuesday for the Benton County rivalry as VS bowling defeated Benton in both girls and boys bowling to end the regular season. Both teams will compete in the WaMaC Conference Meet at Berry’s Lanes on Friday.

“These kids were very focused throughout the whole meet and had a lot of fun,” VS coach Amber Pattee said. “Fun is definitely the key to a successful team and I couldn’t be more proud.”

“Throughout the year, we seemed to have had different bowlers step up and bowl exceptionally, but we have not been able to get the whole team on the same high on any given night,” Benton coach Erin Janss said. “We were not in very many matches, but there was endless improvement throughout the year, and it is a starting point to hopefully build from this year into next year, and figuring out what it takes to be competitive in these matches. We need to be more consistent with our shots. Friday’s Wamac match will be against all teams we have bowled and lost to, and it will be interesting to see if we can produce a good finish to our year with some improved scores.”

Benton Girls Bowling 2685 total pins

Jess Crawford 134 99 233

Caitlin Keiper 110 121 231

Raynee LaGrange 114 108 222

Trinity LaGrange 121 92 213

Karley Urell 124 77 201

Tiffany Schnor 97 103 200

VS Girls Bowling 1682 total pins

Christina Harrelson 235 165 400

Anna Becker 190 179 369

Gena White 158 164 322

Chloe Tharp 165 153 318

Josie White 156 159 315

Tori Elwick 154 158 312

Benton Boys Bowling 2148 total pins

Nate Rottman 175 186 361

Ethan Hepker 169 130 298

Keaten Volesky 159 132 291

Andrew Kerkman 129 144 273

Gabe Rouse 122 137 259

Brody Bries 149 99 248

VS Boys Bowling 2886 total pins

Alex Funk 208 248 456

Parker Arnold 178 202 380

Riley Richart 177 202 379

Eli Powers 168 173 341

Ayden Bearbower 197 124 321

Matthew Rippel 177 140 317