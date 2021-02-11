Berry’s Lanes were once again filled on Tuesday for the Benton County rivalry as VS bowling defeated Benton in both girls and boys bowling to end the regular season. Both teams will compete in the WaMaC Conference Meet at Berry’s Lanes on Friday.
“These kids were very focused throughout the whole meet and had a lot of fun,” VS coach Amber Pattee said. “Fun is definitely the key to a successful team and I couldn’t be more proud.”
“Throughout the year, we seemed to have had different bowlers step up and bowl exceptionally, but we have not been able to get the whole team on the same high on any given night,” Benton coach Erin Janss said. “We were not in very many matches, but there was endless improvement throughout the year, and it is a starting point to hopefully build from this year into next year, and figuring out what it takes to be competitive in these matches. We need to be more consistent with our shots. Friday’s Wamac match will be against all teams we have bowled and lost to, and it will be interesting to see if we can produce a good finish to our year with some improved scores.”
Benton Girls Bowling 2685 total pins
Jess Crawford 134 99 233
Caitlin Keiper 110 121 231
Raynee LaGrange 114 108 222
Trinity LaGrange 121 92 213
Karley Urell 124 77 201
Tiffany Schnor 97 103 200
VS Girls Bowling 1682 total pins
Christina Harrelson 235 165 400
Anna Becker 190 179 369
Gena White 158 164 322
Chloe Tharp 165 153 318
Josie White 156 159 315
Tori Elwick 154 158 312
Benton Boys Bowling 2148 total pins
Nate Rottman 175 186 361
Ethan Hepker 169 130 298
Keaten Volesky 159 132 291
Andrew Kerkman 129 144 273
Gabe Rouse 122 137 259
Brody Bries 149 99 248
VS Boys Bowling 2886 total pins
Alex Funk 208 248 456
Parker Arnold 178 202 380
Riley Richart 177 202 379
Eli Powers 168 173 341
Ayden Bearbower 197 124 321
Matthew Rippel 177 140 317