Bobcats fought tooth and nail in Wednesday’s 2A girls regional matchup as Benton traveled to Western Dubuque, yet Benton would come up on the losing end of an intense battle 3-2 to end a standout year for the program.
“It was a physical game from the start,” coach Thomas Trainer said. “We felt like this was an even matchup going in. Western Dubuque plays in a league with a lot of 3A programs and remained highly competitive all season. We played like the better team at times, but couldn’t quite find a way to get that last goal in time.”
Benton senior Shakalya Lamer wasted no time herself as she broke past the defense for an easy shot exactly two minutes into the match to put her team up early. Western Dubuque proved they could be fast too, scoring four minutes later and then securing the lead moments later for a 2-1 advantage which would last the half.
“It was a great start, especially after not playing a game in 12 days,” Trainer said. “We had a long bus ride up and you’re never sure how the players will react. “[Western Dubuque] just got their goals through the middle with good crosses to their forwards. Both teams stuck to what they were doing well.”
Western Dubuque would punch in an insurance goal five minutes into the second half. Bodies were flying all over the place as both teams fought for momentum. In a rare defensive lapse, Lamer was able to find enough space for a clean shot, her 22nd of the season, to put Benton right back in the game with 25 minutes left on the clock. Both teams had excellent looks at the goal, yet neither could come up with another score.
“There’s no doubt about the effort both teams put forward,” Trainer said. “Everyone was exhausted by the end. I couldn’t be prouder of these girls for their effort.”
Benton ended their year 7-10 overall, a new program record for wins in Trainer’s first season as head coach for the program. Lamer set two new school records with 22 goals in a season and 10 assists in a season.
“I know she’d like one more goal to tie it up tonight, but she gave everything she had,” Trainer said. “She was a great leader for us all season and gave us chances to win a lot of games.”
The program will also say farewell to seniors Hailey Hakes, Hannah Hansen and Caitlin Keiper. Hansen and Keiper both played three seasons on the defensive end for the Bobcats while Hakes came out this season and provided depth on the wing for the team. Yet the Bobcats will return junior Sami Yardley in goal, junior Kynzie Vollbrecht at forward and junior Grace Embretson in the middle.
“We’ve got a lot of key players coming back,” Trainer said. “Hopefully we can stay healthy, see what we have for freshmen out next season and build on what we accomplished this year.”