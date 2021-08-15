Bradley Bergen of Vinton was home from the Air Force last December when he sat down with Rita Moore, a cousin, and was asked about receiving a Quilt of Valor. As she explained it to Bergen, his initial response was a polite no.
“I felt I haven’t done enough yet and still have another 10 more years of service before I feel worthy enough,” Bergen said. “But I saw it meant a lot to Rita, so I changed my tune mainly for her.”
Quilts of Valor has produced over 270,000 quilts for veterans and service members for over 15 years and have continued their work through the COVID-19 pandemic with smaller ceremonies. In Bergen’s case, the ceremony took place on his grandfather’s farm in Mount Auburn on a sunny Friday.
“My grandfather passed away in December, which is why I was back in December,” Bergen said. “It’s a place where we got a lot of memories together as a family,”
The quilt was made by Rita Moore, who has recently made several other quilts for area veterans. Elayne Gassett of Cedar Rapids gave the presentation, explaining the quilt “is meant to be enjoyed...not left in a linen closet.” Gassett and Moore wrapped Bergen in his quilt as a tradition before pictures were taken.
“We consider it a privilege to honor you, though we may never know the depth of your sacrifice and service to protect and defend the United States of America,” Gassett said. “If you had not gone and done what you did, we might not be enjoying the freedoms we have today.”
Bergen also presented a certificate and presentation case for his new quilt, which he proudly stated the quilt will indeed be used. He has served in the Air Force since 2011 and has been deployed to Africa and other posts since.
“This is a lot more special than what I ever could have imagined,” Bergen said. “It means a lot to me and all those involved. I’m grateful to everyone for being here.”