Bernadine Barr

VAN HORNE: Bernadine Nelson Barr, 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 17 at St Luke’s Hospital after a brief illness.
Interment and ceremony will take place for family and friends on Friday, November 20 at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton at 11 am. The ceremony will be officiated by Pastor Leonard Ranson of Salem United Methodist Church, Van Horne.
Bernadine was born on the family farm northwest of Van Horne on February 5, 1927 to Frank and Minerva (Grimm) Nelson. The youngest of five children, Bernadine graduated from Van Horne High School in 1944. She entered Cedar Rapids Business College in 1945. Following graduation, she began work at the State Bank in Vinton and later worked at the Benton County Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service office.
Bernadine married Warren “Bud” Barr on November 23, 1946 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They had two children James (Barbara) and Pat. Bud and Bernadine celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on November 23, 2019.
In 1952, Bud and Bernadine moved to the family farm northwest of Van Horne where they resided until 1972 when they moved into Van Horne. Bernadine was employed by the Van Horne Savings Bank during this time.
Following retirement, she was an avid volunteer at the VA Hospital in Iowa City and later at St Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Bernadine was a lifetime member of the Van Horne Salem United Methodist Church. She held a 38-year auxiliary membership to the Van Horne Legion Post 148.
Bernadine enjoyed entertaining guests. If a last minute guest appeared, she could whip together a lavish meal out of seemingly nothing. When she had time to prepare for family feasts, she had a favorite dish made specially for each person sitting at the table. Her desserts were scrumptious and she always, always had cookies.
Bernadine loved to receive invites and attend every family function. She had a special connection with children, often getting on the floor to talk and play with them. She will be remembered for the light sparkle in her eye, cute smile, and that high-pitched giggle that often followed.
Bernadine is survived by her husband Warren; daughter Pat; daughter-in-law Barbara; grandchildren Brent, Bryan (Kelly), and Bridget; great-grandchildren: Noah Joseph and Nash Nelson; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Minerva (Grimm) Nelson; siblings Frances Howe, Leona Ransom (Herbert), Eldon Nelson (Betty), Vera Backes (Lawrence); and her beloved son James Nelson Barr.
Condolences may be sent to 106 10th Street, Van Horne, Iowa, 52346.
