Vinton, Iowa: The Benton County Speedway hosted 114 race teams on a warm and sultry night that saw a great crowd witness a wildly entertaining night of racing. The Kiss Country IMCA Modifieds saw 21 drivers take the initial green flag with Austin Kuehl all the way from Cave Creek, Arizona lead several laps before BCS regular Troy Cordes took over the top spot. Cordes lead was short lived as one of Iowa's hottest Modified drivers took over the top spot. Tom Berry Jr advanced from a ninth position start and took the lead just past the midway point and went on to score the a hard fought win over Cordes and Kuehl.

Another 21 car starting field took the green flag in the Christie Door IMCA Sportmod class on Sunday night. Kyle Olson led early from his outside front row starting spot before giving way to “The Bullring” point leader Ben Chapman. The 1JR of Chapman has been a front runner all year but Sunday night was his first win of the season. Joe Docekal, who also was recorded as the leader during the main event settled for second ahead of Tony Olson.

The Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stock main event win went to 18 year old Kaden Reynolds on Sunday night. Reynolds found the extreme high side of the multi grooved track to his liking in sailing to the win. Reynolds took the lead away from birthday boy, Joren Fisher and went on to hold off several challenges by Nathan Ballard in scoring the win.

John Oliver Jr. broke the stranglehold of the Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Car field by the Murty family. Oliver held both Dallon and Damon Murty at bay on Sunday night in recording the win. Oliver took the lead when the green flag waved from his outside front row start and led flag to flag in recording the win ahead of Dallon and Damon Murty.

The Legend Cars were on hand Sunday night with a special program raising awareness for the Police Officers who have fallen in the line of Duty. A great field of 20 drivers raced a very competitive 25 lap feature that saw Cedar Rapids driver David McCalla win his second feature of the year at the Benton County Speedway in 2020. McCalla held off Ryan Sullivan for a ½ car length win at the checkers.

The Koops Auto Body IMCA Sport Compacts win went to a visitor from Peoria, Illinois on Sunday night. Jimmy Dutlinger raced to the win ahead of multi time winner Jake Benischek on Sunday night.

The Micro Sprints made their second appearance on Sunday night at the “Bullring” with 14 year old Tyler Lee Scoring the win in the 15 lap non stop feature. Lee turned consistent laps in the low 14 second bracket in taking the win ahead of Travis Rewerts.

Sunday, August 16th will be another full night of racing at the “Bullring” on kids “Back To School Night” . Backpacks loaded with back to school supplies will be among the many give aways for the kids plus Power Wheel races will return for the second time this season. Hot laps will take to the track at 6 pm with racing to follow.

Sunday, August 9 Benton County Speedway Feature Results (top 5)

IMCA Modifieds

11X Tom Berry JR.-Des Moines

71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton

77X Austin Kuehl-Cave Creek, AZ

21 Brennen Chipp-Dunkerton

27M Mark Schulte-Delhi

IMCA Sportmods

1JR Ben Chapman-Clarence

12D Joe Docekal-Dysart

T23 Tony Olson-Cear Rapids

B21 Brandon Tharp-Vinton

112 Adam Birck-Canton, MO

IMCA Hobby Stocks

1K Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids

29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo

357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton

52 Joren Fisher-Garrison

3X Jake Benischek-Durant

IMCA Stock Car

05 John Oliver Jr.-Danville

99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea

22D Damon Murty-Chelsea

25 Shane Richardson-Wapello

121 Kinzie Ritter-Keystone

INEX Series Legend Cars

3 Dave McCalla-Cedar Rapids

18 Ryan Sullivan-Waupun, WI

5 Dave Eberle-Freeport, IL

60 Drew Papke-Bismarck, ND

77 Michael Weber-Marion

Bullring Sport Compacts

28 Jimmy Dutlinger-Peoria, IL

3 Jjake Benischek-Durant

69JX William Michel-Columbus Junction

22 Travis Losenicky-Garrison

85 Lukas Rick-Urbana

Micro Sprints

7 Tyler Lee-Cedar Rapids

23T Travis Rewerts-Des Moines

5A Alex VandeVoort-Knoxville

29 Dallas Darnell-Knoxville

31 Joe Dent-Des Moines

