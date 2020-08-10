Vinton, Iowa: The Benton County Speedway hosted 114 race teams on a warm and sultry night that saw a great crowd witness a wildly entertaining night of racing. The Kiss Country IMCA Modifieds saw 21 drivers take the initial green flag with Austin Kuehl all the way from Cave Creek, Arizona lead several laps before BCS regular Troy Cordes took over the top spot. Cordes lead was short lived as one of Iowa's hottest Modified drivers took over the top spot. Tom Berry Jr advanced from a ninth position start and took the lead just past the midway point and went on to score the a hard fought win over Cordes and Kuehl.
Another 21 car starting field took the green flag in the Christie Door IMCA Sportmod class on Sunday night. Kyle Olson led early from his outside front row starting spot before giving way to “The Bullring” point leader Ben Chapman. The 1JR of Chapman has been a front runner all year but Sunday night was his first win of the season. Joe Docekal, who also was recorded as the leader during the main event settled for second ahead of Tony Olson.
The Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stock main event win went to 18 year old Kaden Reynolds on Sunday night. Reynolds found the extreme high side of the multi grooved track to his liking in sailing to the win. Reynolds took the lead away from birthday boy, Joren Fisher and went on to hold off several challenges by Nathan Ballard in scoring the win.
John Oliver Jr. broke the stranglehold of the Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Car field by the Murty family. Oliver held both Dallon and Damon Murty at bay on Sunday night in recording the win. Oliver took the lead when the green flag waved from his outside front row start and led flag to flag in recording the win ahead of Dallon and Damon Murty.
The Legend Cars were on hand Sunday night with a special program raising awareness for the Police Officers who have fallen in the line of Duty. A great field of 20 drivers raced a very competitive 25 lap feature that saw Cedar Rapids driver David McCalla win his second feature of the year at the Benton County Speedway in 2020. McCalla held off Ryan Sullivan for a ½ car length win at the checkers.
The Koops Auto Body IMCA Sport Compacts win went to a visitor from Peoria, Illinois on Sunday night. Jimmy Dutlinger raced to the win ahead of multi time winner Jake Benischek on Sunday night.
The Micro Sprints made their second appearance on Sunday night at the “Bullring” with 14 year old Tyler Lee Scoring the win in the 15 lap non stop feature. Lee turned consistent laps in the low 14 second bracket in taking the win ahead of Travis Rewerts.
Sunday, August 16th will be another full night of racing at the “Bullring” on kids “Back To School Night” . Backpacks loaded with back to school supplies will be among the many give aways for the kids plus Power Wheel races will return for the second time this season. Hot laps will take to the track at 6 pm with racing to follow.
Sunday, August 9 Benton County Speedway Feature Results (top 5)
IMCA Modifieds
11X Tom Berry JR.-Des Moines
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
77X Austin Kuehl-Cave Creek, AZ
21 Brennen Chipp-Dunkerton
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
IMCA Sportmods
1JR Ben Chapman-Clarence
12D Joe Docekal-Dysart
T23 Tony Olson-Cear Rapids
B21 Brandon Tharp-Vinton
112 Adam Birck-Canton, MO
IMCA Hobby Stocks
1K Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo
357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton
52 Joren Fisher-Garrison
3X Jake Benischek-Durant
IMCA Stock Car
05 John Oliver Jr.-Danville
99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea
22D Damon Murty-Chelsea
25 Shane Richardson-Wapello
121 Kinzie Ritter-Keystone
INEX Series Legend Cars
3 Dave McCalla-Cedar Rapids
18 Ryan Sullivan-Waupun, WI
5 Dave Eberle-Freeport, IL
60 Drew Papke-Bismarck, ND
77 Michael Weber-Marion
Bullring Sport Compacts
28 Jimmy Dutlinger-Peoria, IL
3 Jjake Benischek-Durant
69JX William Michel-Columbus Junction
22 Travis Losenicky-Garrison
85 Lukas Rick-Urbana
Micro Sprints
7 Tyler Lee-Cedar Rapids
23T Travis Rewerts-Des Moines
5A Alex VandeVoort-Knoxville
29 Dallas Darnell-Knoxville
31 Joe Dent-Des Moines