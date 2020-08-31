Vinton, Iowa: The 2020 racing season came to an end on Sunday night as the Benton County Speedway, “The Bullring” hosted the final stop of the season on the Dirt Knights IMCA Modified Tour. 27 drivers took the initial green flag with the feature field set by a redraw of the heat race qualifiers. The first two rows included BCS multi time track Champion, Troy Cordes, National Point leader Tom Berry Jr., Hogan Champion and many time Tour winner Cayden Carter and past Supernationals Champion Jeff Aikey. The green waved for the 30 lap main event with Tom Berry Jr. darting into the lead from his outside front row start. Cayden Carter slipped by Cordes and into the second position as Aikey followed. The race would would run green for the first eleven laps when the leaders were coming into lapped traffic. The caution waved and with the field reset for the restart it was Berry Jr. out front with Carter, Aikey and Cordes in tow. Berry Jr. once again flexed his muscle as the battle for second heated up. Aikey used a late race slider in lapped traffic to get by Carter, but Aikey would end up settling for second as Berry had built an insurmountable lead. With the win Berry Jr. has put himself in the drivers seat to capture the IMCA Modified National title.
Brayton Carter took the win in the Chrisite Door IMCA Sportmod feature on Sunday night topping a 22 car starting field. Carter advanced from a fourth row start to set up a battle with his cousin, 15 year old Dylan VanWyk. The two Oskaloosa natives raced lap after lap side by side without touching in a crowd pleasing battle. Carter took the win by a car length at the checkers. VanWyk took second ahead of 12th starting Joe Docekal.
Michael Peterson scored his fist ever feature win by topping the Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Car main event. Peterson drove a flawless race in getting to the checkers ahead of Shawn Ritter and Jay Schmidt.
Kaden Reynolds continued his mastery of the “Bullring” on Sunday night by adding another feature win to his 2020 resume. Reynolds is chasing the IMCA National Junior Championship title and every win is very important in his chase. Reynolds advanced from a fourth row start and went on to score the win in the Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stocks ahead of Jake Benischek and Matt Brown.
The Koops Auto Body IMCA Sport Compacts win went to the 2020 BCS Track Champion, William Michel on Sunday night. Michel, who makes the tow every Sunday to be at the “Bullring” from Columbus Junction, Iowa, overtook race leader Adam Gates near midway of the 12 lapper and went on to score the win over gates and Zeke Wheeler.
The Benton County Speedway will host the Fall Demo Spectacular on Saturday, September 5th. A $10,00 purse has been posted for the night of slam bang Demolition Derby action. The Grandstands will open at 3 pm with the Demo getting underway at 5 pm.
Sunday, August 30 Benton County Speedway Feature Results (top5)
Dirt Knights IMCA Modifieds
11x Tom Berry Jr,-Des Moines
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
10C Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
48K Kolin Hibdon-Pahrump, NV
Christie Door IMCA Sportmods
01 Brayton Carter-Oskaloosa
17 Dylan VanWyk-Oskaloosa
12 Joe Docekal-Dysart
30 Matt Dejong-Montezuma
82T Brett Thomas-Cedar Rapids
Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Cars
1X Michael Petersen-Montezuma
7SR Shawn Ritter-Keystone
19J Jay Schmidt-Tama
56T Justin Temeyer-Independence
2 David Atcher-Laurel
Reinbeck Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
3 Jake Benischek-Durant
78 Matt Brown-Dysart
51 Michael Kimm-Vinton
14J Jacob Floyd-Cedar Rapids
Koops Auto Body IMCA Sport Compacts
69JX William Michel-Columbus Junction
007 Adam Gates-Marion
15M Zeke Wheeler-Vinton
13 Chris Claypoole-Mechanicsville
00J Jacob Morris-Cedar Rapids