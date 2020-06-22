Vinton, Iowa: Sunday night racing action was held at the Benton County Speedway despite afternoon showers that threatened the racing program. The rains stayed to the north allowing the racing to be held and a very fast program was held with the final checkered flag of the night waving at 7:52 pm.
Tom Berry Jr. scored his second win of the season at the “Bullring” by topping a strong field of IMCA Modifieds in the Kiss Country 20 lap feature. Mark Schulte led the first half of the race until Berry was able to slide inside of him in turn four on lap 11. Berry cruised on to the win with Schulte holding off Ryan Duhme at the finish line.
The Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Car feature saw plenty of fireworks as the main event turned into a family battle between Dallon Murty and his Dad Damon. The younger Murty took the lead near the halfway point of the race but he was not able to shake several other contenders which included his Dad, Damon. Damon got inside of his son in turn four coming to the white flag but contact was made sending the younger Murty into a spin. Officials ruled the contact initiated by the elder Murty as rough driving sending him to the back for a green, white, checkered restart. Dallon went on to record the win over Jay Schmidt and Dustin Vis.
Tony Olson drove to the front form a 13th position start on Sunday night in the Christie Door IMCA Sportmod main event. Olson took the lead from his cousin Kyle, who later retired with an overheating engine. Olson went on to record the win ahead of Dylan VanWyk and Ben Chapman.
The Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stocks saw another classic battle between Kaden Reynolds, Nathan Ballard and Brett Vanous. This trio have established themselves as the class of the field in the Hobby Stock class. Reynolds got to the front first and went on to record the 15 lap feature win on Sunday night.
The Koops Auto Body Sport Compacts saw Jake Benischek score his second consecutive win on Sunday night. Benischek found a hole early in the race and shot to the front and went to score a comfortable win.
Cole McNeal continued his mastery of the “Bullring” by topping the Micro Mod field in the 12 lap Waterloo Auto Parts main event.
Sunday, June 28th will see another full night of racing at the Benton County Speedway plus the kids will be treated to the Worlds largest candy scramble with over 1,100 pounds of candy available for the grabbing. Hot laps will get underway at 4:30 pm with racing to follow.
Sunday, June 21 Benton County Speedway Feature Results (top 5)
KISS Country Modifieds
1. 11X Tom Berry Jr.-Des Moines
2. 27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
3. 21T Ryan Duhme-LaMotte
4. 21 Brennan Chipp-Dunkerton
5. 71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
Albert Auto Service Stock Cars
1. 99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea
2. 19J Jay Schmidt-Tama
3. 20V Dustin Vis-Cedar Rapids
4. 4 Scott Rice-Marshalltown
5. 87 Les Blakley-Fairfield
Christie Door Sportmods
1. T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
2. 17 Dylan VanWyk-Oskaloosa
3. 1JR Ben Chapman-Clarence
4. 22JR Brady Hilmer-Dysart
5. B21 Brandon Tharp-Vinton
Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stocks
1. 1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
2. 29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo
3. 357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton
4. 14j Jacob Floyd-Cedar Rapids
5. 3 Jake Benischek-Durant
Koops Auto Body Sport Compacts
1. 3 Jake Benischek-Durant
2. 22 Travis Losenicky-Garrison
3. 4R Ashley Reuman-Hills
4. 69jx William Michel-Muscatine
5. 89 Christian Grady-Cedar Rapids
Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mods
1. 51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
2. 22 Matt Post-Walker
3. 0 Darrick Knutsen-Cedar Rapids
4. 37 Guy Hamernik-Rochester, MN
5. 72 Kolton Osborn-Janesville