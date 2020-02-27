Feb. 17, 1926 — Feb. 26, 2020
MANCHESTER — Bessie Yvonne ‘Hap’ Mattice, 94, of Manchester passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. She was born Feb. 17, 1926, in Independence, to Allan and Geraldine (McDonald) Haley. On Dec. 31, 1944, Hap was united in marriage to Gordon Mattice (d. 2013) in Independence.
Survivors: two sons, M.J. and Harold (Sara), both of Manchester; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a brother, 2 sisters and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester and one hour before service on Monday.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester with Rev. Mary Green officiating. Interment: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.