Betty McKechnie

Betty Ann (Fahnle) McKechnie, 91, of Atkins, IA passed away peacefully in Cedar Rapids, IA on February 6, 2021. She endured Parkinson’s for years with grace and never a complaint. Private family services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walford, IA with Pastor Michelle Schultz presiding. Interment will be at Cedar Memorial Park in Cedar Rapids.
Betty was born on November 2, 1929, in Norway, IA to George and Anna (Montague) Fahnle. She was the youngest of 8 children and a miracle baby born to her mother at 48 years old. In grade school, Betty was the (unverified) rope skipping champion of Norway. She was the valedictorian of Norway High School class of 1947. On April 8, 1953, she married William (Bill) McKechnie. They remained hand holding sweethearts for 58 years.
Betty was a devoted member and tireless worker of Trinity Lutheran Church in Norway/Walford, IA where she was the first woman elected church president. She chaired the Farm Bureau women’s committee and was an 18 year volunteer at St. Luke’s Hospital. However, her favorite roles in life were being a humble, hard-working farm wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a dear friend who loved to get the giggles. Betty was a caretaker and provider. She was always putting others first and happiest helping others.
Betty, with Bill, was always on the go and looking for fun. She loved traveling with friends, square dancing, card club, sewing club, and attending all the kids’ and grandkids’ events. Betty was a wonderful cook and a favorite at potlucks. She could whip up wonderful meals in an instant - the pies, the cream puffs, the gravy!
Survivors include her children: Jan (Mark) Lux of Scottsdale, AZ, Doug McKechnie of Cedar Rapids, IA, Sheri McKechnie of Watkins, IA, Lori (Jay) Paulsen of Iowa City, IA; grandchildren: Nathan (Jennah) Pickart of Atkins, IA, Hannah (Dustin) Choplick of Atkins, IA, Ted Paulsen of Seattle, WA, Holly and Eli Paulsen of Iowa City, IA; great-grandchildren: Reagan Pickart and Emma Choplick. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William McKechnie; her son, David McKechnie; and all her siblings, Chester, Pearl, Dorothy, Lloyd, Emmet, Ethel, and George.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Heidi Dahlem and the staff at Hallmar for their care and kindness. Special thanks to Angie Koester and Erin Foster (activities), and Amy Morris (music therapy) who made each day brighter for Mom. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established with contributions going to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 336, Walford IA 52351-0336 or to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under “obituaries”.