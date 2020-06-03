SHELLSBURG: Beverly A. (Wilt) White, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her rural Shellsburg home.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Oak Grove Church rural Shellsburg, with Rev. Matt Magee officiating.
Funeral ceremonies are currently permitted as a spiritual or religious gathering. However, vulnerable, or high-risk folks should use discretion in attendance. Social distancing should still be practiced as well.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com