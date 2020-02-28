Sports Editor
Vinton-Shellsburg’s leading tackler from the 2019 season isn’t going far. Well, he isn’t leaving the state anyway.
Vikings senior Luke Beyer officially signed his letter of intent to play football with Waldorf University on Wednesday. The middle linebacker accumulated a team-high 70.5 tackles while hitting 16-of-21 extra point attempts as well as both his field goal tries.
While Beyer said he doesn’t quite know what position his new coaches want to put him in yet, but his decision to attend Waldorf was still well informed.
“I went on a lot of visits, and I got to know the coaches and some of the players,” he said. He estimated that he’d gone on eight or nine visits to other colleges, all in the state of Iowa.
In Beyer, Waldorf is getting a 5-foot-9, 180-pound do-it-all kind of player. He also played on Vinton-Shellsburg’s offensive line throughout the year as a guard. Beyer said the coaching staff at Waldorf has labeled him as a middle linebacker as of now, but they’ve also thought about setting Beyer up at cornerback.
“If that’s what my size dictates, yeah, I’ll play cornerback,” he said.
Beyer was a three-year letterwinner on the varsity team at Vinton-Shellsburg. He said in his time with the team, he’s learned a few different lessons.
“I’ve learned a lot more about playing for the team and not doing whatever i can to get the most tackles or the best plays for myself,” he said. “I had to learn how to read [plays] a lot better. That was something that I got a lot better the last two years at.”
Beyer said his favorite memory from his time at Vinton-Shellsburg can be boiled down into a single night during a football camp. He and junior linebacker Jimmy Mull were rooming together. Beyer said Mull, a naturally energetic athlete in his own right, drank about 10 energy drinks that night before lights out.
“He was bouncing off the walls all night,” Beyer said. “The coaches were gone. I dragged him out of the room a couple of times, but he eventually slept.”