VINTON - After a couple years of discussion, bids were reviewed and one accepted last week for a new transportation facility by the Vinton Shellsburg Community school board.
The bid from Garling Construction, Cedar Rapids/Belle Plaine, was accepted during the June board meeting. At a cost of $696,000, it was one of two bids submitted for the project. The second was submitted by Cedar Rapids firm, Septagon Construction with a price tag of $742,000.
Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, shared that the pre-construction meeting was held this past week at which time parties involved would determine the start date of the project. The project is scheduled to be completed in August.
"Plans for this bus barn were modified from the original plans," when the district asked for bids over a year ago Hainstock explained. "The main difference is instead of having three bays the new building will have two bays." Shrinking the overall footprint of the building helped to drop the estimated cost of the building.
Going to two bays in the building, removed the need for a sprinkler system to be installed in the building Hainstock shared with board members during a meeting in April.
The new facility will be located east and south of the current bus barn, on W 3rd Street. "Picture the building going where the house was located at the site," Hainstock previously explained.
Another feature added to the current plan was for a drive-thru stall. At the April meeting, Hainstock had explained that "if we need to have bus towed, the tow truck would be able to pull right through the building to bring the bus in."
District officials plan to continue using the current bus barn. The old building will be utilized as a wash station, as a way to keep moisture in one building.
The new building will also allow for some storage space but not to the extend of the original plan that had been submitted.
In other business:
-Hainstock shared that in the past the district has had three secretaries at the high school building, (a head secretary, attendance/health, and guidance/athletic director), :With two retirements and one resignation, Matt Kingsbury, high school principal, Kyle Koeppen, incoming superintendent, and Hainstock met to discuss future steps. "Additionally, we received input from Jim Struve, athletic director, and others," she wrote in the board packet. "While we thoughtfully considered whether we could make a staffing reduction through attrition, we decided this is work for three people although it will be configured differently. We have posted the positions."
The board approved a motion to go ahead with the staffing recommendation.