The time has come to bring back the heyday of Shellsburg’s Big Day.
It’s been more than 10 years since the annual town celebration—initially begun in 1971—has been held.
The restart this summer on Saturday, July 17 has been a long time coming.
“Big Day has been absent for about ten plus years!” Alisha Blattler, Shellsburg city council member and Big Day organizer, said of her community’s celebration.
“As a resident who has lived in Shellsburg for the majority of my life, I attended Big Day as a child numerous times. I am very excited to see this come back.”
The original plan was to restart the annual event a couple of years ago but the downtown streetscape project followed by the pandemic halted those efforts.
But the Big Day committee—helmed by Blattler—is determined to make a go of it this year.
“2020 was a rough year for so many; people are ready to see each other again and unwind.”
Shadoe Vogt, fellow city council member and local business owner, is more than ready for the revival.
“I’m stoked for the upcoming Big Day,” Vogt said. “After the last year of isolation, I’m excited to be able to see everyone from the community that I haven’t been able to catch up with. These events are a great way to create or even grow relationships with other community members.”
The Big Day celebrations of years past were traditionally sponsored by the Shellsburg Lions Club, usually held the third Saturday in July in the town park, and featured a full day of activities including a 10K run, a parade, an antique tractor pull, bathtub races, a volleyball tournament, and even a greased pig contest.
This year’s Big Day will feature some of those traditional events alongside a slate of new ones.
The greased pig contest will not be making a comeback in 2021—a decision more than likely heralded by many a local piglet.
But Blattler assures there is plenty of fun to choose from beginning at 8 a.m. with a 5K run/walk and ending at 9:30 p.m. with fireworks.
“This is a [city-sponsored] celebration composed of a full day of activities in the city park ranging from bingo, duck races, kids’ activities and games, live music, and so much more,” Blattler said.
The ‘more’ includes Legion breakfast at 8:30 a.m., parade at 10:30 a.m., a tractor show, bouncy houses, Beast & Bird Smoke-Off, community band performance in the afternoon, a pie contest, Church of Grace supper, and The Schmidt Brothers performing just ahead of the fireworks.
Ed Shaeffer, Lions Club member, is currently working to line up participants for the parade as well as choose a grand marshal.
“I’ve got some ideas [for the marshal],” Shaeffer said.
In the 10-odd years between official Big Day celebrations, Shaeffer helped organize a street dance in its place as part of his Lions Club service, but he said Shellsburg is ready for more.
“I think the town needs something to celebrate. … I’ve been watching Atkins and Blairstown with their [city celebrations] … We definitely needed to do something. … People want that—to get a tradition started again.”
Blattler shares in Shaeffer’s sentiment.
“[Big Day] has never been forgotten by community members and a lot of people have been ecstatic to hear about the comeback. As a city council member, I feel it’s important to show appreciation for the residents of our community. Big Day is just that. … A great opportunity to band together our groups and organizations in town.”
And have a little fun while doing so, Vogt said: “There’s a rumor that I’ll be in the dunk tank at some point alongside others from town, so that should make the day entertaining.”
The Big Day committee is still accepting registrations for both the parade and booth sponsorships. Refer to the city’s Facebook page for more information.