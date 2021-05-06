Vinton Parks and Recreation, the Vinton Police Department and Vinton Kiwanis joined forces for a Bike Safety Rodeo held in the parking lot of the Vinton Recreation Center on Tuesday. 55 Kids went through a series of obstacle courses to earn a ticket for prizes while also learning about bicycle safety. Officer Wes Meyer and Senior Police Officer Josh West participated in the event representing the Vinton Police Department and Officer Meyer had the following tips for parents:
1. Clean the bike and make sure the chain is well lubricated.
2. Make sure the bike is adequate size for your child who may have grown over the winter.
3. Check that tires have correct air pressure. (The maximum PSI is on the side wall of the tire.)
4. Ensure bike helmets fit correctly and are worn correctly for maximum protection.