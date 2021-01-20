Vinton--William C. “Bill” Nelson, 85, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Belle Plaine Specialty Care in Belle Plaine, Iowa.
Private family services will be held followed by burial in Maplewood Cemetery, Vinton.
Bill was born July 5th, 1935 in Garrison to Charlie and Eathel Nelson. He grew up on a farm near Newhall and attended Newhall High School, graduating with the class of 1953. Growing up he worked on the farm with his dad and when chores were finished for the day, he would jump on his Harley and go to Vinton to meet up with his ‘crew.’ They spent hours riding motorcycles and swimming ‘after hours’ at the pool. He and Illa Mae Henkle met on one of these Saturday trips. They were married on June 24th, 1956 at the Church of the Brethren in Garrison. Bill held many jobs, most of which involved driving a truck. He never met a stranger and was always looking for someone to chat with and share a story. He will be remembered by his family and especially his grandkids, for the stories he would tell and for his favorite sayings, some of which weren’t always child appropriate. One of his great joys was watching his grandkids play sports and taking them to the Garrison Mercantile to visit Emma. He was a true grandpa in every sense and it was the best “job” he ever had.
Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Illa; his nephew and niece, Steve and Shelley; his four daughters, Donna Fiferlick, Connie Heineman (Dan), Tracie Nelson, and Kim Pickering (Trace). He also leaves behind his grandkids, Elissa Fiferlick, Melia Zaruba (Joshua), Blake Fiferlick (Steph), Sarah Johnson (Cody), Zach Heineman (Claire), Samie and Shelby Pickering, his favorite grandchild, Daisy the Boston Terrier; and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Belle Plaine Specialty Care, Belle Plaine, IA.
The family wishes to extend a thank you and appreciation to all of the staff who cared for Bill at the Belle Plaine Specialty Care Center.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Bill and his family. Condolences may be left at ww.vsrfh.com.