The Shellsburg American Legion and the Shellsburg Lions Club began holding bingo nights about five years ago to raise funds for both the Legion General Fund and the Lions, as well as to provide a family-friendly, local activity for the community during the winter months. Attendance has averaged anywhere from six to close to 50. Legion members serve food beginning at 5:30. Several breaks are taken during the two hours of bingo calling for people to stretch and get a bite to eat. Cash prizes are awarded after every game. All are welcome.