While Benton County endures a social distancing lockdown order from the governor, the Birker and Dulin families of Vinton are doing their part to help during uncertain times by setting up blessing boxes in front of their homes.
“We were inspired by the needs in the community because of layoffs and the financial burden employment creates,” Leah Birker said. “So we just thought we could just be a blessing.”
Birker brought up the idea with Jessica Dulin and planned the idea initially, but tabled it until reading an article in their church newsletter about giving. Both blessing boxes, located at 502 4th Ave and 911 1st Ave in Vinton, were built by Frank Dulin and Jessica’s father. Birker and Dulin have bought and provided the first round of items such as canned food, toiletries, and personal items for the blessing boxes. When something runs out, the families will replenish the supply in their blessing box.
“Dr. Dennis Yossi at the Cedar Rapids Smile Center donated 64 toothbrushes, so we’ll have toothbrushes for a long time in our blessing boxes,” Birker said. “If a community member wants to put something in the box, they can just drop it off. I see someone has put some canned food in our box.”
According to Dulin, items such as shampoo, macaroni and cheese, health products, diapers and ramen noodles are the biggest need in the community. Updates on the blessing boxes are available on Facebook page, Vinton Iowa Blessing Boxes. Both families encourage anyone in other surrounding communities to create their own box or donate.