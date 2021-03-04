Biscuits & Gravy Casserole

Great for a weekend breakfast or weeknight supper.
Cook time: 30 Min. Prep time: 15 Min. Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
10 oz. tube of buttermilk biscuit dough
6 eggs
1 pkg. powdered gravy pouch (plus ingredients per package to make gravy)
1 lb. sausage, any flavor
1 c cheese, shredded
1/2 c milk
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350. Take a 13x9-in pan and spray with cooking spray (or smear with butter). Cut biscuit dough into 1” pieces, and line the bottom of the pan.
2. Brown the sausage and drain.
3. Scatter the browned sausage over the biscuit pieces, then top with shredded cheese.
4. Whisk eggs and milk with a pinch of salt and pepper, then pour over the pan.
5. Make gravy according to instructions, and pour over the pan. Bake for 30-45 minutes, depending how hot your oven runs.
6. Cut and serve. It’s delicious warm right out of the oven!