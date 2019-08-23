“School days, school days, good old school days …” the children are back in school. Motorists remember to watch the crossing signs and remember to stop for school buses.
Leroy VanDyke will take the stage at the Williams Center for the Arts Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 25, you can enjoy Palomino Band playing 70s, 80s and 90s country music with a “little bit” of classic rock at the Coliseum from 2-5 p.m.
The Rotary chop and corn on a stick supper last Thursday was well attended. And Travis Granberg, who provided the music, did a fantastic job.
Becky and Doug Wood, Park City, Utah/Oelwein, celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary, which was Aug. 16, with the coffee group at the Senior Dining Center Monday. They treated to breakfast egg/bacon and egg/sausage pizzas! They were accompanied by their grandson, Nathan (Nate) Wood. Wednesday we got to meet Nate’s father, Jacob (Jake) Wood who joined the coffee group. The families have been visiting their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Norma Stewart.
Bouquets to all who helped make the weekend activities a success … railroad, historical and Italian-American Heritage events.
It was great to visit with former residents and friends at the I-A event Saturday. Enjoyed brief chat with Jo Leo Swanson and son, Dan, Palatine. Jo was my childhood friend and across cross-town Sacred Heart High School classmate. Missed my Vyerberg, Nabholz, Doyle and Pirillo cousins. Did get to chat with Patti Pirillo Erickson daughter of the late Joseph Pirillo. Missed Jim and Helen DeBartolo, Des Moines. It’s always great to see the Rosenstiel, Mahoney, Alessio kids, and Shelly Newton and Dodie and Don Etringer among all the others! Donna DeBartolo, Colorado Springs, helped coordinate the event long distance, brought Italian pastries she had baked and on Sunday morning conducted a cooking class! After the gathering in the park, she left for Des Moines to attend a class reunion and returned to Oelwein to conduct the school! Wonder woman! Beth Pirillo created the clever table centerpieces, which were given as door prizes!
Happy Aug. 24 birthday to Cary Casteel; Aug. 25, Helen Warnke; Aug. 27, Rita Thole; Aug. 29, Gerry Kane; and Aug. 30, Paul Ryan. Anniversary greetings Aug. 30 to Dr. Anthony and JoEllen Leo and Marijane and Robert Fitzpatrick.
By the way, National Dog Day is Aug. 26
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers,
I love this quote: “I can complain because rose bushes have thorns or rejoice because thorn bushes have roses.”
Have a beautiful week.
P.S Thanks to Diana Smith and Claire Harrington for the garden produce!