Trust you had a great Thanksgiving and if you are celebrating this weekend, enjoy!
The crew at the Senior Dining Center had a very nice pre-Thanksgiving party last Thursday. A good crowd enjoyed the meal and the turkey was delicious! A brief program was presented by Norma Stewart and Millie Jessen. The group joined in the singing of “Thank We All Our God.” By the way, the Christmas party at the meal site has been set for Wednesday, Dec. 18. Remember if you plan to attend, your reservation must be made the day before by calling 283-5180.
The Ecumenical Thanksgiving service by the Oelwein Ministerial Association at Sacred Heart Church Sunday evening was very nice. It’s always a great time to mingle and socialize with friends from the other churches.
Sunday will be the First Sunday of Advent, the time period leading to Christmas. The first candle in the Advent wreath will be lit this weekend.
Busy, busy, busy! So many events on the schedule! Old Tyme Christmas is around the corner. The schedule for all the events, time and places, has been printed in the ODR and the Reminder. Remember, Dec. 6.
Friday, Dec. 6 is St. Nicholas Day. Many children receive gifts from him on this day. Saturday, Dec. 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
The Oelwein Area Historical Society annual holiday open house is slated for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, from 1-4 p.m. both days.
Happy memories from Happy Joe’s will remain. The red and white building has been vacant for many years. Glad that City Laundering will utilize the location.
Godspeed to longtime friends, Sherry and Dave Dillon, who will be making their new home in Cedar Falls.
The lighting ceremony for the Lovelights is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. The lights can be to honor a deceased loved one, someone in the military, someone with an anniversary, birthday, a new baby, a thank you, etc. You still have time to purchase a light in the streamers.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Sympathy to the family of Leon Gruetzmacher and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Be safe. Do keep an eye on the weather if you are traveling this weekend.