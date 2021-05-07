Happy Mothers Day!
Happy May 8 birthday wishes to Millie Jessen; May 12, Caden Anderson and Peggy Sherrets: May 13, Janet Wall; May 16, Lois Purdy and Jeff Frazer. Happy wedding anniversary May 11 to Cynthia and Perry Comeau. May 15 will be the anniversary of the 1968 tornado.
A gorgeous flower-filled May basket from dear friend Judy S. and an adorable purple purse filled with goodies from daughter Jan made for a perfect May Day!
Last Sunday was the perfect day for selecting plants for gardens, yards, flowerbeds, etc. The Oelwein garden shops were busy with buyers.
Hey, it’s citywide garage sale days in Oelwein. Check the paper for all the locations. And do remember the garage and bake sale at the Oelwein Area Historical Society Museum, today, Friday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, 8 a.m. to noon.
Hootenanny musicians will play for your listening and dancing pleasure at the Oelwein Coliseum from 6-9 p.m. tonight, Friday.
Happy retirement to Steve Holland who is leaving his vice president position at Community Bank after 38 years in the banking industry. We will miss his always cheerful greeting. And happy retirement too, to the two “Ds,” the Oelwein school librarians, Dianne Loughren and Diane Spersflage.
Am going to miss Cindy, Nancy and Kate at Regions Bank. Have had an account there since high school days! Will always remember their kindnesses.
Met and held new little great-great nephew, Lincoln Grant, when Jolissa and Rick Corbett, Freeport, Ill., were at the parental Duane and Pam Ohrt home over the weekend. Got to see Oliver and Arlo, too, and the rest of the grandkids, Elias, Nolan and Treyton Kubert, and the triplets, Gage, Gracyn and Gavin Swaab.
Is this going to be an every Sunday occurrence? No cable television for about eight channels for about six hours last Sunday. Didn’t mind too much except that two were favorite channels. And while on the topic, my very favorite television commercial at this time is the one where the little girl draws the chalk hopscotch on the sidewalk and watches people who use it. My least favorite, the wet teddy bear. Guess I don’t understand it.
Have some free time? The Lions Club members would love to have some volunteer help with their eyeglass-sorting project. Call Rich Witt, 1-563-920-8798.
Thanks to Diana and Charlie Smith for the garden fresh asparagus and to Lyle Miller for the goodies.
Am interested in learning about the Fairbank Islander flyer. Who, what, where, why, when and how?
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Darlene Sewell and to all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Wash your hands and sanitize. And yes, wear your mask! Have you had your vaccine?