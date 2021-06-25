The first day of summer, which was last Saturday, was welcomed with a late afternoon and evening rain. It probably was not enough for crops but it did green up the grass a little!
Chatted with Theresa Pirillo Buckman the other day and she said that the annual Italian American Heritage Day observance will be resumed this year and is set for Saturday, Aug. 23, at Red Gate Park. (The park was heavily damaged in a windstorm last year, trees and shelters were destroyed. City workers have replanted trees and a new shelter is being constructed.)
Reminder: both the Oelwein Area Historical Society and the Oelwein Railroad Museum are open to visitors on Sunday afternoons during the summer months.
Also, Farmers Market is held each Monday, from 3-6 p.m., and Friday, 8-11 a.m. at Orville Christophel Park behind the Log Cabin. It runs into October, unless otherwise noted.
Hootenanny is held from 6-9 p.m. at the Coliseum Ballroom every Friday, unless otherwise announced.
This Saturday, June 26, The Nitpickers will be playing at the Coliseum from 7-10 p.m.
Admission will be $10. The band plays country and rock. Sounds like fun!
It is so good to go to the grocery store and be greeted with hugs from favorite check-out clerks!
Can you believe it will be July next weekend? Meanwhile there are many celebrations in Registerland this weekend…Fairbank and Maynard Days among them. Check the paper for details!
Happy July 1 birthday to Jessica Swaab and Betty Benter; July 2, Royce King; July 3, Jonnika Kubert and Claire Harrington; and July 5, former co-worker, Cathy Martin, Shell Rock. Happy anniversary July 1 to Maureen and Jerry Nolan and July 4, Georgia and Charles Hutchison.
Many years ago, dear late friends, Victor Gallo, advertising director at the ODR and Bob Sieleman, Chamber director, would often comment, “As we grow older, we find ourselves attending more funerals than weddings.” As I reflect on those words, I find myself agreeing. It is part of life to “visit the sick and bury the dead.” It is good to offer condolences to those who have lost loved ones.
Sympathy to the families of Kim Gamm, Bill Gerstenberger, Raymond Faist and Terry Stevens and the Rev. Ray Atwood at the loss of his sister, and all who have lost loved ones.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Celebration of Life for Bruce Sly, Alexander, brother of son-in-law, Tab Sly, is set for Saturday, July 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the American Legion hall in Dows. Bruce. 63, died June 14 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Lori; daughters, Jami and Brooke; son Kc; mother and stepfather, Phyllis and Hap Salow, Earlville; sisters Cindy Fox, formerly of Oelwein, now of Florida, and Becky Friedmann, Dyersville; and brother, Tab. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry (Jack) Sly, Manchester.
Personal to Barb Z., Pat V., Alicia, Dorothy, Jenny, Eric, and Cary for your courtesies and kindnesses.
To mask or unmask…please get your vaccination!
Be safe. Have a beautiful week.