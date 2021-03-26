Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week. Next Sunday, April 4, will be Easter! It seems like just the other day was Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.
b-b-b
Church Women United are reminded of the Bakeless Bake Sale planned for Good Friday, April 2. For those attending services at local churches, (masks, social distancing, etc.) donations may be placed in an envelope marked CWU and dropped in the collection basket. For more information, call Jean Baldwin, 283-3780.
b-b-b
A year has passed since the Covid 19 pandemic. So much has happened since then! Many dear friends have died, yes, some from Covid, and others due to other circumstances. There have also been births, weddings, graduations, anniversaries, and birthday parties, all on limited basis. It has been difficult to reach out to those who lost loved ones in person, but notes, cards or telephone calls mean a great deal in these trying times.
b-b-b
Had a pleasant telephone visit with Vernon Ganske, Flagstaff, Ariz. last week. (He is the uncle of Paul Ganske, Oelwein.) Vernon is a 1949 graduate of Oelwein High School and a classmate of my sister, Anne Strawn. He wanted to catch up on local friends. I answered his questions as best I could!
b-b-b
It’s always good to hear from former residents. I remind them all, they are always welcome to come “home.” Had a nice note from Linda Greenley Hancock, Salinas, Calif. whose husband, Edwin Joe, died Feb. 12, 2021. Cousin Amy Doyle McDowell sent Easter greetings from Vancouver, Wash.
b-b-b
Many local sports fans (and others) were upset with cable providers last week when they couldn’t watch the NCAA basketball games or other programs. Cable was out for over eight hours! There are always newspapers, magazines and books to read during that time.
b-b-b
Happy birthday today, March 26, to longtime friend, Judy Warren Liebe; March 27, Rose Moser; and March 28, Pat Vogler.
b-b-b
National “Joe” Day is March 27 and National Doctors’ Day is March 30. April 1 will be Holy Thursday and Good Friday will be April 2. Holy Saturday will be April 3 and Easter, April 4.
b-b-b
Happy birthday wishes April 5 to Marian (Mary Mc) McIntosh and April 6, Shirley Maillie.
b-b-b
The Oelwein Area Historical Society executive board has been busy planning coming events which will be discussed at a 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday, March 30, in the banquet room at the Coliseum. The annual Soup and Pie Nite Fundraiser is slated for April 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and will be a drive through event. Chicken noodle and ham and bean soups and pumpkin, cherry and apple pie will be featured.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Harry Ritter, the Rev. Richard Gaul and Ronald Sirpless. Father Gaul was an associate priest at Sacred Heart in Oelwein from 1972 to 1977. Father died March 19. His funeral will be March 27 at Holy Trinity Church in Luxemburg. Ron, who died Tuesday morning, has been a friend for what seems like ages. He was a part of the men’s breakfast group at the Senior Dining Center and was a longtime member and officer of the Plaza board. He was “the Sunday morning breakfast chauffeur” and before that he was a member of the Sunday Couples breakfast group with wife, Kay, Judy and the late Wayne Liebe and Jim and me. Have so many fond memories of those dates and the sharing of “good ole” southern grits.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Get your Covid vaccine. Wash your hands, sanitize and wear a mask!