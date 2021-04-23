Spring, summer, fall and winter … rain, heat, storms and blizzards… all these elements come with the seasons and most Iowans learn to cope with them. It’s never too late for snow in Iowa! Next Saturday will be May 1… my how time flies!
b-b-b
Happy Prom Night, Saturday, April 24, to all area students who will have Prom.
b-b-b
Belated 57th wedding anniversary wishes April 18 to Rose and Bob Newton and belated birthday wishes that day to Theresa Pleggenkuhle.
b-b-b
Congratulations to Jolissa and Rick Corbett who are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, April 21. On April 14 they welcomed a son, Lincoln Grant, who joins brother Oliver and sister, Arlo Jeanne. Happy birthday April 28 to Jolissa.
b-b-b
Happy birthday April 24 to Joanne Walters.
b-b-b
Bill Bronn, Randalia, who has been an active member of the Hootenanny group until the Pandemic, likes to write poetry. Bill wrote these verses in memory of his late son-in-law, Jim Trotter, who was married to Sandy Bronn. Jim died April 19, 2020.
There’s a stairway to heaven
That I am going to climb
As each day I use it
Taking one step at a time
But as I learn to use it each day
With the help of Jesus
As each night I pray
The Lord has provided
The light I need for life
With a caring family
And a loving wife
As I make my way slowly
Watching out for bumps and bends
With the help of my family
And a great many friends
One day you will join me
On this stairway that’s so steep
As God opens up the Pearly Gates
And puts me gently back to sleep.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of David Strang and all who have lost loved ones. Dave, 82, died April 15 in Fountain Hills, Ariz., after a long illness. He was a member of the Strang family, longtime owners of Strang Tire Company in Oelwein. Survivors include his wife, Lynn, a former sorority sister, and five children.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe.