Spring, summer, fall and winter … rain, heat, storms and blizzards… all these elements come with the seasons and most Iowans learn to cope with them. It’s never too late for snow in Iowa! Next Saturday will be May 1… my how time flies!

Happy Prom Night, Saturday, April 24, to all area students who will have Prom.

Belated 57th wedding anniversary wishes April 18 to Rose and Bob Newton and belated birthday wishes that day to Theresa Pleggenkuhle.

Congratulations to Jolissa and Rick Corbett who are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, April 21. On April 14 they welcomed a son, Lincoln Grant, who joins brother Oliver and sister, Arlo Jeanne. Happy birthday April 28 to Jolissa.

Happy birthday April 24 to Joanne Walters.

Bill Bronn, Randalia, who has been an active member of the Hootenanny group until the Pandemic, likes to write poetry. Bill wrote these verses in memory of his late son-in-law, Jim Trotter, who was married to Sandy Bronn. Jim died April 19, 2020.

There’s a stairway to heaven

That I am going to climb

As each day I use it

Taking one step at a time

But as I learn to use it each day

With the help of Jesus

As each night I pray

The Lord has provided

The light I need for life

With a caring family

And a loving wife

As I make my way slowly

Watching out for bumps and bends

With the help of my family

And a great many friends

One day you will join me

On this stairway that’s so steep

As God opens up the Pearly Gates

And puts me gently back to sleep.

Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of David Strang and all who have lost loved ones. Dave, 82, died April 15 in Fountain Hills, Ariz., after a long illness. He was a member of the Strang family, longtime owners of Strang Tire Company in Oelwein. Survivors include his wife, Lynn, a former sorority sister, and five children.

Have a beautiful week. Stay safe.